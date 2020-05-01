Event gives spouses taste of Fort Irwin life, resources

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The Newcomer Spouses Orientation was held on March 9 in the Samuel Adams Ballroom.

Spouses new to the installation experienced a unique orientation of Fort Irwin, including a “windshield bus tour” of key locations on post, a light lunch, and briefings from key agencies on the installation.

It’s a great opportunity to learn about the community, network and meet new people. Spouses also had the chance to mingle with senior spouses and speak directly to installation agencies in attendance.

“Agency attendees set up information table displays with handouts to take away,” Courtney Parmer, MWR Special Events Coordinator said.

Organizations in attendance included the Patient Advocate from Weed Army Community Hospital, the Education Center, APF and NAF representatives from Civilian Personnel Advisory Center (CPAC), multiple agencies from Army Community Service (ACS).

The next orientation is projected for August, after the summer permanent change of station (PCS) cycle. Participants can sign up with Family and MWR Special Events at 1317 Normandy Drive, or call 760-380-7447 for details.