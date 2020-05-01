NTC Commanding General on COVID-19: “Together, we’re going to get through this”

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The National Training Center’s Commanding General, Brig. Gen. David Lesperance, and Fort Irwin leaders, continue to bring hope and a sense of security to the community by being transparent and following Department of Defense guidance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our number one priority has always been the health and safety of our community,” Lesperance said during a April 17 Facebook Live update. “The measures we put in place are precautionary to protect our community and those who reside in our neighboring communities.”

Fort Irwin residents and employees live in the state that was the first to enforce a Stay Home Order and NTC leaders have informed the community of each precautionary steps taken to protect them.

Orders and Memos

During the month of April, several new orders and memorandums were put in place to comply with Department of Defense (DOD) standards.

• On April 3, new visitor restrictions were put in place that will be in effect until at least May 6.

• On April 8, NTC began to comply with the guidance from the Secretary of Defense regarding cloth face coverings for servicemembers, DOD civilian employees and families.

• On April 10, NTC modified it’s March 31 Stay Home Order, extending restrictions until at least May 10.

• Also on April 10, a memo was provided to the community, allowing soldiers and families to use Fort Irwin’s training complex for outdoor recreation purposes.

• Finally on April 18, the DOD extended the military travel ban from May 11 to June 30, as leaders continue their effort to help stop the spread of the virus.

Commissary:

Additionally, on April 21, Fort Irwin’s Commissary was able to ease most of the restrictions and limits on groceries. Fourteen items that are in high demand are still restricted and patrons are still asked to only buy what is needed. As a reminder, the limitations are due to decreased availability from the manufacturers. The items still on restriction include fresh poultry, toilet paper, Lysol wipes, flushable wipes, baby wipes, paper towels, napkins, ramen, rice, dry beans, flour, sanitizing products, hand sanitizer and hand soap.

Leadership Live Steams

Since March 13, the NTC Commanding General and Command Sergeant Major, along with the Fort Irwin Garrison and Weed Army Community Hospital (WACH)/MEDDAC Command Teams, have brought live information to the community, as well as answered questions twice a week. The Garrison Command Team also continued their weekly, live, Facebook Round-up each week.

During the week of April 20, the schedule changed from Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, to twice a week. The Garrison Command Team now conducts their Facebook Round-ups on Tuesdays at 2:30 p.m. on Facebook.com/FtIrwin and KNTC 88.5FM The Heat. The NTC Commanding General goes live on Thursdays at 4p.m. on Facebook.com/NTCfortirwin.

Those who tune in, thank leaders for their transparency and open line of communication.

“Awesome, appreciate the Command Group,” Mike Southworth posted.

“I really appreciate the updates,” Janet Slaven said in a Facebook Live update. “Keep healthy and safe everyone. Army mom with son there.”

Rhonda Marlow and Erika Duran-Diaz said, “Thank you for keeping us up to date,” and “Thank you. This is brilliant FB cast.”

Lesperance said he appreciates the feedback from the community, and leaders want to continue to improve how they’re reducing the risk to exposure on the installation.

“Please keep all who are affected by the COVID-19 virus in our neighboring community, in our Army, on post and around the world, in your thoughts and prayers, as we all navigate during this difficult time,” he said. “Know that together, we’re going to get through this.”

All of the orders, memos and letters can be found on home.army.mil/irwin, along with all other COVID-19 information for the installation.