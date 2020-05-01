Parades canceled, Fort Irwin still remembers fallen

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — A Memorial Day Observance is scheduled for May 25 at 12:00 p.m. in front of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin headquarters. The ceremony will consist of the playing of, “Grand Ole Flag,” bugle calls, a 21-cannon salute, flag raising and a playing of, “The Washington Post.”

Memorial Day is a day to reflect on and remember those Americans who died in defense of and service to our nation. Those who are unable to visit the grave of a fallen servicemember, can also honor them in other ways. There are MURPH CrossFit and other fitness challenges, as well as Fort Irwin’s Team RWB, who is asking all to participate in the nationwide, “Wear Blue Memorial Day Run.” Register at wearblueruntoremember.org/memorial-day to receive a fallen veteran’s name and walk or run wherever you choose.

This month was also supposed to be the 61st annual Armed Forces Day Parade in Torrance. Each year, Fort Irwin plays a major role in the event but organizers decided to cancel it, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The event aims to increase public respect and understanding for military service and promote civic-military relationships.