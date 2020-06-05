Training returns, soft facility openings with COVID-19 precautions

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — During the last two weeks of May, leadership at the National Training Center began to approve the first facility re-openings since shutting down in March.

Soft openings included the dining facility, Shockwave, playgrounds, Sportsman’s Range, Dirtbike Track, the Memorial and Box Gyms, Oasis Pool, the Bowling Center Snack Bar, GNC, the Post Library, U.S. Patriot Tactical, GameWorld, Vista Optical, Furniture Store, Auto Craft Shop, Outdoor Recreation and the Arts and Craft Shop—all with restrictions.

NTC’s Commanding General, Brig. Gen. David Lesperance also relaxed the March 31 Stay at Home Order, permitting soldiers and families to travel to Barstow and extending the curfew by an hour to 11p.m. He said the community has done a great job of taking precautions and following the necessary safety measures, which has resulted in no active cases on Fort Irwin in more than 30 days.

“This is not an ‘all clear’ signal, though,” he said. “The COVID-19 virus is still out there and it’s still a danger.”

The limited openings for the first time in 10 weeks also came following pleas from the community to ease restrictions, and during Lesperance’s weekly Facebook Live update, he said leaders like to hear from the community.

“Your input matters and I do truly believe that the feedback we get is a gift to us as leaders so we can continue to chart a path forward for protecting the force while training the force,” Lesperance said.

Although San Bernardino County and the state of California have relaxed some COVID-19 measures, there are more than 5,000 cases and more than 200 deaths and the numbers continue to rise.

The county approved opening non-essential retail and services with strict caution and requirements but they have not been approved to-reopen on post.

“We watch this closely and continue to monitor the conditions around us and the actions of the county when considering our reopening plans,” Lesperance said.

Training and Soldiers

April’s rotation 20-06 is being rescheduled and May’s 20-07 rotation was canceled, so this upcoming June home-station rotation between the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment and Operations Group will be the first training exercise since March 20. It will be followed by a high-level, large-scale brigade combat team training this summer. Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy said the Army is balancing readiness with soldier safety and leaders are increasing the Army’s ability to screen and test soldiers and isolate them so they can safely train in large groups.

Lesperance also addressed the Department of Defense’s memo that said leaders were reassessing the June 30 Travel Ban/Stop Movement Order and looking at transitions to a conditions-based approach for personal movements and travel. He said he will distribute more information out as he receives it.

“Thank you for your feedback and we continue to do our part every day to balance all the requirements of our mission and all of our requirements to protect the force and continue to push on with all of the quality of life initiatives that we’re working on to better the lives of the soldiers, the families, the Army civilians and contractors who call Fort Irwin home,” Lesperance said.