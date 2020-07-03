Honoring the 68th Colonel of the Regiment

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — U.S. Army Col. Scott C. Woodward, Commander, 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment, earned a distinguished honor with a Place in Desert (PID) placard in the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, on June 15, 2020. Woodward received this placard in the vicinity of Sawtooth at NTC. He was awarded for his contributions and passion he put into the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment. The mountain ranges of Sawtooth was chosen as the place to honor the hard work he conducted in the harsh desert. His time in the desert is characterized by inspiring leadership, the ability to forge teams, discipline, and immeasurable enthusiasm for the unit and its history. His placard is titled, “Be a Shark” and detailed with the reasoning for why he uses it as a mantra in his daily life, especially on Mondays. Woodward has completed numerous rotations against the Rotational Training Units with the Blackhorse Regiment during his time. He has welcomed various distinguished visitors, foreign and domestic, and more than 130,000 Soldiers, Sailors, Marines, Airmen, and allied service members to experience the way of Blackhorse for their upcoming deployments across the globe.

The following day of the “Place in Desert” reveal, Woodward took a stand atop of Brigade Hill as Troopers of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment drove by in their tactical vehicles saluting him as a final goodbye from the Blackhorse Regiment on June 16. He was accompanied by 11th ACR Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Walker and the Regimental Command Teams. A vehicle from each Squadron and Troop drove past with their Guidons rendering a salute. As the Roll By began, a final net call can be heard through the radio with each senior leader in the squadron and Regiment offering words of encouragement and thanks for the mentorship, knowledge and trust they were given while leading their own Blackhorse Troopers. The Blackhorse Regiment’s mission is to “Provide a World-Class Opposing Force” at the National Training Center and under Woodward maintained the consistency across the formations to do just that. He put the foremost effort to ensure that the 21 Brigade Combat Teams that came and went, received the necessary realistic and tough training before going against a near peer adversary.

On June 29, Woodward officially marked an end to his tenure with the Regiment and passed on the command of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment to Col. Todd W. Hook on Fritz Field. This honored ceremony is to remember the dedication and selfless service demonstrated by Woodward and ushering in a new chapter of leadership for the Blackhorse Regiment.

In this centuries-old ceremony, the Colors will first be presented by 11th ACR Command Sgt. Maj. Anthony Walker, who then passes the Colors to Woodward, who passes it to NTC Commanding General, Brig. Gen. David A. Lesperance, to relinquish his command and offer appreciation for the time to lead soldiers. Lesperance then transfers the Colors to Hook, trusting him with the leadership and management of the unit. Hook accepts the Colors from Lesperance, before returning them to Walker for safekeeping and completing the Change of Command Ceremony.

The 11th ACR bids farewell and the best of wishes to Woodward and his family in a bitter sweet ending to their tireless efforts and leadership within the Regiment. With the conclusion of one chapter, the Regiment continues to add on to the history and heraldry of the unit by moving forward with Hook and his family. Though some things may change, the Regiment will continue to be in great hands and continue to be, “The Finest in the Land.”