NTC Celebrates the 245th Army Birthday

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — June 14, marks the date in 1775 when the Second Continental Congress formed the Continental Army under General George Washington uniting the 13 colonies in their fight against Britain.

Army installations across the United States celebrated with a virtual run, ceremonies, speeches, and cake cuttings. Fort Irwin celebrated with opening words from Brig. Gen. David Lesperance and a cake cutting.

18-year-old PV2 Joshua Valli and 65-year-old Chaplain Roger Rodriguez represented the youngest and oldest soldiers at NTC/Fort Irwin, as they assisted Lesperance and Command Sergeant Major Matthew Lowe with a cake cutting which was broadcast live to the installation in celebration of the Army’s 245th Birthday.