Remembering Master Sergeant Hall

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — A limited number of Soldiers, relatives, friends and community members were able to attend the celebration of life memorial service for Master Sgt. Stratahn Hall on June 15 at the Center Chapel on post, due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Stratahn died on June 1 at the age of 33, leaving behind a wife, Priscilla and three children. He joined the military in 2005 and was on the Tarantula Team of the Operations Group at the National Training Center.

Leaders and fellow soldiers said he was a top-performing soldier and his ambition to strive to always “be first” helped in his military career. He took great pride in his country, his fellow officers and his platoon. Stratahn was very-well respected by his peers, subordinates, and superiors. He touched many other people in the military with his wisdom, kindness, and understanding of a life of military service and beyond.

Stratahn was born in Muncie, Indiana. A funeral was held for him in Hartford City, Ind. On June 26, followed by a burial with military honors conducted by the U.S. Army.

The family has asked that memorials be made to a PTSD Program, through the Wounded Warrior Project.