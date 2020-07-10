Fort Irwin reinstates restrictions due to COVID-19

Advertisement

Due to the increase in cases of COVID-19 in California, the commanding general of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, Calif., Brig. Gen. David A. Lesperance, has reinstated reinstated certain restrictions.

Effective July 9:

* No travel is permitted for non-essential services and activities;

* Re-instituted Curfew at the ACP; and

* No visitors permitted in quarters/residence.

“These precautionary measures were implemented due to changing conditions in the local/surrounding area and are intended to safeguard the NTC/Fort Irwin community,” said Lesperance in a message to the troops.

The general reiterated that, from the beginning, his priority has been the health and safety of the NTC/Fort Irwin community.

“If you have been following the news, the case rates and hospitalizations have increased dramatically,” he said. “It seems that San Bernardino, Riverside and Lois Angeles Counties are breaking records practically every week. Just overnight, there were 654 new cases and 21 deaths in San Bernardino County.

“This, plus the fact that we have returned to training the force is what resulted in this ‘modification,’” the general continued. “Our precautionary measures are necessary steps to protect our community and ensure that we can continue our mission.”

For up-to-date information, visit https://home.army.mil/irwin/index.php/ntc-covid-19-updates.









