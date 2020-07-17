Chaplains prepare for NTC mission

Advertisement

Chaplains from across the Minnesota National Guard’s 1st Armored Combat Team, 34th Red Bull Infantry Division, gather to discuss the spiritual support of the more than 3,800 Soldiers currently attending a rotation at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin, Calif., July 11, 2020.

The National Training Center provides full brigades the realistic force-on-force maneuver training required to prepare Soldiers for deployment overseas.

During the tough, realistic training, Soldiers in the brigade will encounter mock villages, displaced persons and an opposition force that will ultimately test and prepare the unit for future missions. The rotation simulates combat in the harsh environment of California’s rugged, high mountain Mojave Desert.