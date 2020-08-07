Change of Responsibility: Lowe to Justice

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Leaders performed a Relinquishment of Responsibilities Ceremony at the Army Field on July 14, 2020.

Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Lowe relinquished responsibilities to Command Sgt. Maj. William Justice in a physical distancing outdoors ceremony that was streamed live on the NTC Fort Irwin official Facebook page (Facebook.com/NTCfortirwin).

Brig. Gen David Lesperance, Commanding General of the National Training Center presided over the ceremony. Bidding farewell to Lowe and welcoming Justice.

“Today Sergeant Major Lowe becomes a part of Fort Irwin history. He has served as the Post Command Sergeant Major for 32 months and in that time has done an exceptional job,” Lesperance said. “I relied on his advice and appreciated his council from day one.”

Lespreance said as the Army goes rolling along, the departure of one great Soldier marks the arrival of another.

“Without a question you are the right leader to continue assisting me in our dynamic high performing team,” Lespreance said while welcoming incoming Command Sgt. Maj. William Justice.

The Justice family are also “repeat offenders” at the National Training Center.

“I love this desert and I believe in this mission with all of my heart,” Justice said. “I believe there is no greater responsibility of our Army than building readiness.

After Relinquishing Responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. William Justice, as the Post Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Matthew Lowe retired from the Army after 31 years of active-duty service on July 14th from the National Training Center, Fort Irwin.

“I’m proud that I was a small part of that legacy and served with the great units you see before you today which execute this tough mission,” Lowe said. “I’m humbled to be a part of this organization.”

Lowe entered the United States Army on Feb. 22, 1989, as a Cavalry Scout. He has served in 16 assignments and has acted in numerous leadership positions to include squad leader, Drill Sergeant, Platoon Sergeant, Observer Controller, First Sergeant, Operations Sergeant Major and Command Sergeant Major.

“I will miss the people,” Lowe said, on his retirement. “I will not miss PowerPoint or the BCTs, but I will miss the relationships and people who were in those BCT’s.”

Lowe and his family will be retiring in El Paso, Texas.