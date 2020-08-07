MEDDAC Minute: COVID-19 Testing Q & A

Advertisement

Q: What does the test result mean?

A: A viral test tells you if you have a current infection, it’s a snap shot in time.

Q: What should I do if I think I need to be tested for COVID-19?

A: You should contact the COVID-19 Hotline at 760-383-5304.

Q: If healthcare providers have tested positive but are asymptomatic, are they staying home or still coming to work/seeing patients?

A: If a healthcare worker tests positive they are treated exactly the same as any other person who tests positive. The Healthcare worker will be placed on isolation until the individual meets the criteria to be released from isolation.

Q: Why is testing denied to individual Soldiers with symptoms?

A: When an individual Soldier, with or without symptoms, presents to the hospital, a medical provider conducts an assessment and testing is based on whether the Soldier meets criteria for testing and the overall clinical assessment.

Q: If a service member received a positive COVID-19 test result, what is the current guidance regarding those staying in the same home? Should they isolate with the SM, or are they permitted to go out and shop?

A: An ADSM who tests positive for COVID-19 will receive specific guidance from their respective PCM, and/or Chain of Command. The family members, in the same household must remain quarantined in your home for 14 days.

Q: We are PCS’ing to Fort Irwin and were told that COVID Testing was mandatory for all persons PCS’ing to Fort Irwin. We do not want to put our children through the test. Do we have any options?

A: COVID-19 Testing is mandatory for all Service Members PCS’ing to Fort Irwin. Family members who do not wish to be tested will be considered for quarantine for 14 days as outlined by CDC.

You may visit the CDC website on methods to care for a family member at home who has COVID-19 at:

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/if-you-are-sick/care-for-someone.html

COVID precautions, as outlined by CDC, may be found at: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/global-covid-19/handwashing.html