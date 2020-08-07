Silver Valley Schools return to virtual classrooms

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The Silver Valley Unified School District, along with Fort Irwin’s Garrison Command Team hosted several, live briefings with the community to help prepare parents and students for the upcoming school year, which will began in an online environment.

On July 21, district leaders and principals presented the community with a virtual look at how the 2020-2021 school year would begin. The district was able to elaborate on its initial communications to everyone on July 14, that confirmed SVUSD would begin their year on a distance learning model.

“This difficult decision was made with the safety and wellbeing of our students and staff as our highest priority,” Jesse Najera, the district’s superintendent said in his initial letter to the community.

During the live event, school leaders explained that there will be two online options for grades kindergarten through eighth grade, and three options for high school students.

-Silver Valley’s K-8th program is a distance learning model that consists of daily, live lessons from Silver Valley teachers.

-K-8 also has the option of enrolling in a virtual program Calvert Learning. With that system, a teacher will give one hour of live instruction each day.

-One option 9th-12th High School students have is also the district’s Distance learning program, but they also have the option of using Edmentum Courseware– a self-paced program that offers A-G, AP, CTE, Foreign Languages and electives, with access to a Silver Valley teacher to help guide them through the curriculum. Lastly, high school students have the Ed Options Academy pilot program, which is also self-paced with live, weekly instruction from certified teachers.

During the Garrison Facebook Live sessions that aired on Facebook.com/FtIrwin on July 29 and 31, SVUSD principals and Fort Irwin’s Child Youth Services (CYS) leaders provided clarification on the distance and virtual learning options, clarifying everything from tech support to CYS support for dual-working families.

SVUSD teachers returned to work on Aug. 3 and parents and students were sent information on how, when and where to pick up their technology devices on Aug. 5 ahead of the first day of school on Aug. 6. Parents and students also got to have virtual meet and greets with their teachers on Aug. 5.

All students who participate in virtual learning will be able to participate in school assemblies, field trips, clubs, school meals, and athletics. More information will be released soon on the process.

CYS said they have a great partnership with the district to help facilitate and support students of mission essential parents while in their care throughout the day. During their live event with the community, CYS leaders clarified that they can help and assist students at their centers but cannot force students to do complete their work. The district said parents, students and CYS will have access to tech support with the district.

To view the SVUSD’s July 21 Town Hall slides, you can visit NTC/Fort Irwin’s website at home.army.mil/irwin and look under the “Town Hall Slides” tab.

Parents can also go to Fort Irwin’s Facebook page (Facebook.com/FtIrwin) to view the three Facebook live sessions with the district’s principals and CYS from July 29 and 31st.

The district will continue to update its own Facebook page and website, along with each individual school updating their social media pages. They will also alert families on their all-call system.

Contact information for schools and CYS are below, along with homeschooling tips:

SVUSD website: SVUSDk12.net

Taryn Lamoreaux, Principal at Lewis Elementary: 760-386-1900 ;tlamoreaux@svusdk12.net

Aubrey Zucco, Principal at Tiefort View Intermediate: 760-386-3123; azucco@svusdk12.net

Megan McIntosh, Principal at Fort Irwin Middle: 760-386-1133; mmcintosh@svusdk12.net

School Liaison Officer: Ms. Murray ;(760) 380-6880

Tech Support: support@svusdk12.net

OLR: Online registration- olr@svusdk12.net

School Physicals: Call 866-957-9224 for appointments

*CYS:

Ms. Mock Yen, CYS Coordinator

Ms. Cynthia Maples, FCC Director: cynthia.l.maples2.civ@mail.mil; (760) 380-2267

Ms. April Camarena, Parent Outreach Director: april.a.camarena.naf@mail.mil; 760-380-2257

Ms. Mehgan Nowak, SAC Director: mehgan.k.nowak.naf@mail.mil; 760)380-4163

*Schooling at home tips:

Ms. Stefanie Cole, Homeschool Group Administrator: Fort Irwin Homeschool (Facebook Group); Fort Irwin Home-Education Resource & Information Facebook Page

• Quiet workspace with supplies available

• Explain expectations ahead of time

• Have a routine and use planners if needed

• Conference with kids after school

• Keep a notebook with questions for teachers

• Be flexible and give yourself and your

children lots of grace