What’s Open?

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — With the state of California and NTC/Fort Irwin moving back to the COVID-19 Stay Home conditions of March 2020, many may wonder what’s still open and available on post to single soldiers, couples and families in the community.

The Family and MWR and other organizations still have activities to take part in, to boost morale and maintain mental health.

MWR:

• Splashpad (Reservation required)

• Oasis Pool (Reservation encouraged)

• Restaurants (take-out only): Samuel Adams Restaurant offering family-style meals; Shockwave; Bowling Center Snack Bar

• Auto Crafts (Vehicle owners will be allowed to work on vehicles)

• Library: DVD rental, computer use, book pick-up (order online)

Chapel: Game Show Challenge (facebook.com/fortirwinchapel)

Housing: Free, virtual Zumba classes for kids, teens and adults; Housing décor contest (facebook.com/thevillagesatfortirwin)

AAFES/Exchange: Surfboard and cooler giveaways at the shoppettes

Army Wellness Center (AWC): Virtual workouts, fitness classes and nutrition tips (facebook.com/awcfortirwin)

Ready and Resiliency (R2): Resiliency tips and family activities to manage stress (facebook.com/ftirwinr2)

Behavioral Health/FAP: Advice for single soldiers, couples and families to manage mental health and combat stress (facebook.com/WeedArmy)