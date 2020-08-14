Minnesota National Guard trains during NTC rotation

(National Guard photograph by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec)
Soldiers with C Co., 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, transports soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, from ìthe boxî at the National Training Center back to Rotational Unit Bivouac Area on July 30, 2020, to prepare the brigade for regeneration operations. C Co., 2-211th GSAB provided aviation support to the 1/34th ABCT during their National Training Center rotation 20-08.5 in July 2020. The brigade participated in a decisive-action training exercise in the desert environment to ensure units remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies. The exercise, directed by U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM), will serve as the final, major training event ahead of our unit’s 2021 deployment to the Middle East.
A soldier fires a .50-caliber machine gun with blank rounds out of an M133 Armored Personnel Carrier during an early morning mission to gain control of the occupied city of Razish during a decisive-action training exercise in the desert environment of the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, on July 25, 2020. Blackhorse Soldiers of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment-Blackhorse, are dedicated to testing units in “The Box.” Brigade Soldiers are taking part in one of the U.S. Army’s most challenging land force training exercises and have prepared for entering “The Box” for over a year, including during their 2019 annual training at Fort Hood, Texas, where they completed an eXportable Combat Training Center exercise. The 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment, is a Minnesota Army National Guard battalion headquartered in Brainerd. The overall unit mission is to provide heavy armor and mechanized infantry ground combat power to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec)
2nd Lt. Justin Brickman, a platoon leader with C Co., 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment, sends a situation report while his soldiers look for the opposing force known as Blackhorse during an early morning mission to gain control of the occupied city of Razish during a decisive-action training exercise in the desert environment of the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, on July 25, 2020. Blackhorse Soldiers of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment-Blackhorse, are dedicated to testing units in “The Box.” Brigade Soldiers are taking part in one of the U.S. Army’s most challenging land force training exercises and have prepared for entering “The Box” for over a year, including during their 2019 annual training at Fort Hood, Texas, where they completed an eXportable Combat Training Center exercise. The 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment, is a Minnesota Army National Guard battalion headquartered in Brainerd. The overall unit mission is to provide heavy armor and mechanized infantry ground combat power to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec)
Infantrymen of the 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment, look for the opposing force known as Blackhorse during an early morning mission to gain control of the occupied city of Razish during a decisive-action training exercise in the desert environment of the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, on July 25, 2020. Blackhorse Soldiers of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment-Blackhorse, are dedicated to testing units in “The Box.” Brigade Soldiers are taking part in one of the U.S. Army’s most challenging land force training exercises and have prepared for entering “The Box” for over a year, including during their 2019 annual training at Fort Hood, Texas, where they completed an eXportable Combat Training Center exercise. The 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment, is a Minnesota Army National Guard battalion headquartered in Brainerd. The overall unit mission is to provide heavy armor and mechanized infantry ground combat power to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec)
Sgt. Matthew Klimek, an infantryman with B Co., 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment, looks for the opposing force known as Blackhorse during an early morning mission to gain control of the occupied city of Razish during a decisive-action training exercise in the desert environment of the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, on July 25, 2020. Blackhorse Soldiers of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment-Blackhorse, are dedicated to testing units in “The Box.” Brigade Soldiers are taking part in one of the U.S. Army’s most challenging land force training exercises and have prepared for entering “The Box” for over a year, including during their 2019 annual training at Fort Hood, Texas, where they completed an eXportable Combat Training Center exercise. The 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment, is a Minnesota Army National Guard battalion headquartered in Brainerd. The overall unit mission is to provide heavy armor and mechanized infantry ground combat power to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec)
Spc. Isaac Colon, an infantryman with B Co., 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment, looks for the opposing force known as Blackhorse during an early morning mission to gain control of the occupied city of Razish during a decisive-action training exercise in the desert environment of the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, on July 25, 2020. Blackhorse Soldiers of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment-Blackhorse, are dedicated to testing units in “The Box.” Brigade Soldiers are taking part in one of the U.S. Army’s most challenging land force training exercises and have prepared for entering “The Box” for over a year, including during their 2019 annual training at Fort Hood, Texas, where they completed an eXportable Combat Training Center exercise. The 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment, is a Minnesota Army National Guard battalion headquartered in Brainerd. The overall unit mission is to provide heavy armor and mechanized infantry ground combat power to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec)
An infantryman of the 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment, looks for the opposing force known as Blackhorse during an early morning mission to gain control of the occupied city of Razish during a decisive-action training exercise in the desert environment of the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California, on July 25, 2020. Blackhorse Soldiers of the 11th Armored Cavalry Regiment-Blackhorse, are dedicated to testing units in “The Box.” Brigade Soldiers are taking part in one of the U.S. Army’s most challenging land force training exercises and have prepared for entering “The Box” for over a year, including during their 2019 annual training at Fort Hood, Texas, where they completed an eXportable Combat Training Center exercise. The 1st Combined Arms Battalion, 194th Armor Regiment, is a Minnesota Army National Guard battalion headquartered in Brainerd. The overall unit mission is to provide heavy armor and mechanized infantry ground combat power to the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec)
Soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, roll a camouflage netting system that covers the brigade’s main command post field tents. Personnel operate in a small network of tents to plan and support military actions. Here, they are packing up the tent system in preparation for a tactical move known as a “jump” during a National Training Center rotation at Fort Irwin, California, on July 28, 2020. Units jump to move forward in the fight while retaining the commanders’ critical situational awareness. Soldiers of the Brigade are participating in a decisive action training exercise in the desert environment to ensure units remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies. The exercise, directed by U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM), will serve as the final, major training event ahead of our unit’s 2021 deployment to the Middle East. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Sebastian Nemec)
