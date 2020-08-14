Minnesota National Guard trains during NTC rotation

Advertisement

Soldiers with C Co., 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, 34th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, transports soldiers with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division, from ìthe boxî at the National Training Center back to Rotational Unit Bivouac Area on July 30, 2020, to prepare the brigade for regeneration operations. C Co., 2-211th GSAB provided aviation support to the 1/34th ABCT during their National Training Center rotation 20-08.5 in July 2020. The brigade participated in a decisive-action training exercise in the desert environment to ensure units remain versatile, responsive and consistently available for current and future contingencies. The exercise, directed by U.S. Army Forces Command (FORSCOM), will serve as the final, major training event ahead of our unit’s 2021 deployment to the Middle East.