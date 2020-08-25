VFA-41 participates in Green Flag 20-9

An FA-18F Super Hornet fighter jet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 41, Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, prepares to land after a Green Flag 20-9 training mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 18, 2020. The Super Hornet is the U.S. Navy’s primary strike and air superiority aircraft that carries 33 percent more internal fuel, increasing mission range by 41 percent and endurance by 50 percent over earlier Hornets. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)
U.S. Navy Strike Fighter Squadron 41, assigned to Naval Air Station Lemoore, Calif., took part in the Green Flag 20-9 combat training exercise at Nellis Air Force Base, Nev., on Aug. 18, 2020.

Green Flag-West, and its close air support and joint exercises are administered by the U.S. Air Force Air Warfare Center, Nellis AFB through the 549th Combat Training Squadron and is primarily conducted in conjunction with U.S. Army National Training Center exercises at Fort Irwin, Calif., to provide combat training to joint and coalition war-fighters in air-land integration and the joint employment of air power in support of the U.S. Army’s National Training Center.

FA-18F Super Hornet fighter jets assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 41 supported the realistic air-land integration combat training exercise involving the air forces of the United States and its allies. The FA-18Fs are able to perform multiple missions in the tactical spectrum, including air superiority, day and night strike with precision-guided weapons, fighter escort and close air support and suppression of enemy air defenses.

The Super Hornet is the U.S. Navy’s primary strike and air superiority aircraft that carries 33 percent more internal fuel, increasing mission range by 41 percent and endurance by 50 percent over earlier Hornets.

VFA 41 maintenance crews were responsible for aircraft maintenance including servicing, inspections, launch and recovery and munitions loading during the joint exercise.

U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. John Schnepper, FA-18F Super Hornet pilot assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 41, Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, greets his plane captain after returning from a Green Flag 20-9 mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 18, 2020. Green Flag-West provides combat training to joint and coalition war-fighters in air-land integration and the joint employment of air power in support of the U.S. Army’s National Training Center. (U.S. Air Force photo by William Lewis)
An FA-18F Super Hornet fighter jet assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 41, Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, sits on the the flight line during Green Flag 20-9 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 18, 2020. Green Flag-West, is a realistic air-land integration combat training exercise involving the air forces of the United States and its allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)
U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Triston Manning, an aviation machinist assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 41, Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, performs engine oil servicing on an FA-18F after a Green Flag mission at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 18, 2020. Green Flag-West, is primarily conducted in conjunction with U.S. Army Combat Training Center exercises at Fort Irwin, California, and its close air support and joint exercises are administered by the U.S. Air Force Air Warfare Center and Nellis AFB through the 549th Combat Training Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by William Lewis)
U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class Rolker Perceval, an aviation structural mechanic assigned to Strike Fighter Squadron 41 (VFA 41), Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, performs post flight checks during Green Flag 20-9 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, Aug. 18, 2020. VFA 41 crew members are responsible for aircraft maintenance including servicing, inspections, launch and recovery and munitions loading. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Dwane R. Young)
