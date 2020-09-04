Honoring and Remembering on September 11th

Advertisement

There will be a 9/11 Observance on Sept. 11, 2020. The event will reflect on the loss of 343 firefighters and emergency personnel, 60 law enforcement officers, 125 Pentagon staff, 2,753 civilians and more than 7,000 U.S. Military personnel who died on and after Sept. 11, 2001.

The National Training Center/Fort Irwin contains one of three existing ladder trucks from Ground Zero, New York City Ladder Truck 152, which are displayed at the ceremonies.

A schedule of events will be released soon.