1st Infantry Division packing up to jump into the Box

A group of 1st Infantry Division Soldiers hoist a rolled up tent into the bed of a light military tactical vehicle in preparation to move the division element and all it's equipment to a new location at the National Training Center, Sept. 12, 2020, Fort Irwin, California. NTC rotation 20-10 is the first rotation in U.S. Army history to train a division to fight and win in support of national military objectives against peer or near-peer threats. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brandon Bruer, 19th Public Affairs Detachment.)
A group of 1st Infantry Division Soldiers pull a rolled up tent into the bed of a light military tactical vehicle in preparation to move the division element and all it’s equipment to a new location at the National Training Center, Sept. 12, 2020, Fort Irwin, California. The end state of NTC 20-10 is a division headquarters and combat enablers prepared to achieve victory against a peer or near-peer threat and the validation of the Reinforced Cavalry Squadron as the concept for the divisional reconnaissance squadron. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brandon Bruer, 19th Public Affairs Detachment.)
