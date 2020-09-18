1st Infantry Division packing up to jump into the Box

Advertisement

A group of 1st Infantry Division Soldiers hoist a rolled up tent into the bed of a light military tactical vehicle in preparation to move the division element and all its equipment to a new location at the National Training Center, Sept. 12, 2020, Fort Irwin, Calif. NTC rotation 20-10 is the first rotation in U.S. Army history to train a division to fight and win in support of national military objectives against peer or near-peer threats.