Setting up a new location after the jump into the Box

A 1st Infantry Division Soldier guides other Soldiers on what action to take shortly after arriving at a new location at the National Training Center, Sept. 13, 2020, Fort Irwin, California. NTC rotation 20-10 is the first rotation in U.S. Army history to train a division to fight and win in support of national military objectives against peer or near-peer threats. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brandon Bruer, 19th Public Affairs Detachment.)
A 1st Infantry Division Soldier guides other Soldiers on what action to take shortly after arriving at a new location at the National Training Center, Sept. 13, 2020, Fort Irwin, Calif. NTC rotation 20-10 is the first rotation in U.S. Army history to train a division to fight and win in support of national military objectives against peer or near-peer threats.
A 1st Infantry Division Soldier directs vehicles to their designated sections shortly after arriving at a new location at the National Training Center, Sept. 13, 2020, Fort Irwin, California. NTC rotation 20-10 will prepare the 1ID to deploy, fight and win in support of national military objectives against a peer and near-peer threats. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brandon Bruer, 19th Public Affairs Detachment.)
A group of 1st Infantry Division Soldiers prepare to set up a tent part of the division main command post at the National Training Center, Sept. 13, 2020, Fort Irwin, California. NTC rotation 20-10 intends to set the standard for how a division headquarters trains at NTC. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brandon Bruer, 19th Public Affairs Detachment.)
A 1st Infantry Division Soldier uses an armored combat earthmover to push sand to create a berm to build a perimeter and add to the security of Soldiers in training at the National Training Center, Sept. 13, 2020, Fort Irwin, California. NTC rotation 20-10 enables the Army to train higher echelon headquarters in a challenging environment, achieving a higher level of readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Brandon Bruer, 19th Public Affairs Detachment.)