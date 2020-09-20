1st Infantry Division COS meets with ‘Atropians’

1st Infantry Division Chief of Staff, Col. Kevin Lambert, meets with representatives of the "Atropian" military at Fort Irwin, California on Sept. 15, 2020. The meeting was held as part of a training exercise at the National Training Center to discuss their partnership against an opposing force. This training enables the Army to train higher echelon headquarters in a challenging environment, achieving a higher level of readiness. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley)
Col. Kevin Lambert, 1st Infantry Division chief of staff, meets with representatives of the “Atropian” military at Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 15, 2020. The meeting was held as part of a training exercise at the National Training Center to discuss their partnership against an opposing force. This training enables the Army to train higher echelon headquarters in a challenging environment, achieving a higher level of readiness.
Col. Kevin Lambert, the 1st Infantry Division Chief of Staff, meets with representatives of the “Atropian” military during a training exercise to discuss how they can continue to push “Donovian invaders” out of “Atropia” Sept. 15, 2020 at Fort Irwin, California. The 20-10 rotation was the first time a U.S. Army division participated in a National Training Center rotational exercise and is set to establish the model of how division headquarters will train at the center in the future. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley)
1st Infantry Division Chief of Staff, Col. Kevin Lambert, greets representatives of the “Atropian” military Sept. 15, 2020 at Fort Irwin, California. The meeting between military representatives was held as part of a training exercise at the National Training Center for the two militaries to discuss how to work against a common invading force. NTC rotation 20-10 is the first time in storied U.S. Army history that a division has participated in the training. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Alvin Conley)