U.S. Army Soldier assigned to 1st Infantry Division, Fort Riley, Kansas, engage enemy forces from a M1A2 Abrams Tank during Decisive Action Rotation 20-10 at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 20, 2020. Decisive Action Rotations at the National Training Center ensure Army Brigade Combat Teams remain versatile, responsive, and consistently available for current and future contingencies.