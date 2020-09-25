1-5 FA helps 1st ID set the standard at National Training Center

(U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Jared Simmons)
An artillery Soldier with the 1st Infantry Division takes part in a daily perimeter security to prevent the unit from being attacked, Sept. 16, 2020, at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, Calif.. NTC will prepare the 1st Infantry Division to deploy, fight, and win against a peer/near-peer threat.
Artillerymen with the 1st Infantry Division perform a live-fire gunnery, September 16th, at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California. NTC’s decisive action training environment and live opposing force recreate the realism and rigor of Large-Scale Combat Operations. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jared Simmons)
An artillery Soldier with the 1st Infantry Division takes part in a daily perimeter security to prevent the unit from being attacked, September 16th, at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California. NTC will prepare the 1st Infantry Division to deploy, fight, and win against a peer/near-peer threat. (U.S. Army photos by Pfc. Jared Simmons)
Vehicles with the 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery, 1st Infantry Division, line up for a convoy, September 17th, at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California. 1-5 FA is one of multiple units within the 1st Infantry Division leading the way as the first Division to perform an NTC rotation. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jared Simmons)
Leaders with the Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 1st Battalion, 5th Field Artillery, 1st Infantry Division, plot their next destination as they prepare to move their command post, September 17th, at the National Training Center in Fort Irwin, California. Deploying to NTC stress tests the division’s ability to sustain itself with geographically distributed command posts and extended lines of communication. (U.S. Army photo by Pfc. Jared Simmons)