1st Infantry Division medics perfect their craft

(Army photograph by Sgt. Timothy Brokhoff)
The 1st Infantry Division’s medical aid station is located at the heart of Tactical Assembly Area Danger to effectively care for the soldiers at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, Calif., Sept. 23, 2020. This divisional rotation allows the Army to evaluate force structure and modernization requirements and evaluate readiness.
Sgt. Jason Cho, a combat medic with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 1st Infantry Division demonstrates to Sgt. Justin Johnson, a combat medic with the Commanding Generals Mounted Color Guard, 1st Infantry Division how to suture a wound at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California Sep. 23, 2020. The NTC 20-10 rotational exercise proves that a U.S. Army division headquarters and combat enablers can prepare for large scale combat operations by employing the NTC’s decisive action training environment. (Army photograph by Sgt. Timothy Brokhoff)
Sgt. Justin Johnson, a combat medic with the Commanding Generals Mounted Color Guard, 1st Infantry Division stays focused as he practices knotting a suture at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California Sep. 23, 2020. Deploying to Fort Irwin and operating in austere conditions identifies friction points and challenges assumptions. Home station training cannot replicate the realism and rigor of combat to the same degree. (Army photograph by Sgt. Timothy Brokhoff)
Sgt. Justin Johnson, a combat medic with the Commanding Generals Mounted Color Guard, 1st Infantry Division prepares his suture at the National Training Center, Fort Irwin, California Sep. 23, 2020. This divisional rotation allows the Army to evaluate force structure and modernization requirements and evaluate readiness. (Army photograph by Sgt. Timothy Brokhoff)