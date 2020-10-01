Contracts Briefs

Advertisement

U.S. Army

ECRMJV LLC,* Milton, Florida (W9127S-20-D-6002); Encompass IDBO LLC,* Overland Park, Kansas (W9127S-20-D-6004); Global Engineering and Construction LLC,* Renton, Washington (W9127S-20-D-6006); Royce Construction Services LLC,* Reston, Virginia (W9127S-20-D-6008); and SES Construction and Fuel Services LLC,* Oak Ridge, Tennessee (W9127S-20-D-6010), will compete for each order of the $240,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract in support of the Army Medical Command’s sustainment, restoration and modernization program. Bids were solicited via the internet with 13 received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 24, 2025. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Little Rock, Arkansas, is the contracting activity.

Day and Zimmermann Inc., Parsons, Kansas, was awarded a $92,700,000 modification (P00010) to contract W15QKN-17-C0112 for production of M1061 60 mm high-explosive mortar cartridges. Work will be performed in Parsons, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27, 2021. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 procurement of ammunition (Army) funds in the amount of $7,709,762 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Newark, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

CUBRC Inc., Buffalo, New York, was awarded a $71,343,113 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for research, operations and maintenance support services. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 24, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W31P4Q-20-D-0047).

Kiewit Infrastructure South Co., Sunrise, Florida, was awarded a $40,502,895 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of levee structures and gated box culverts equipped with dewatering apparatus features. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Miami, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 6, 2024. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $40,502,895 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (W912EP-20-C-0024).

Vectrus Systems Corp., Colorado Springs, Colorado, was awarded a $38,662,174 modification (P00053) to contract W52P1J-15-C-0078 for installation support operations and other support services. Work will be performed in Doha, Qatar, with an estimated completion date of March 29, 2021. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Defense-wide) funds in the amount of $37,576,641 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity.

Honeywell, Phoenix, Arizona, was awarded a $26,224,706 hybrid (cost-plus-fixed-fee, firm-fixed-price) contract for program management, field service support, production support and systems technical support for the Automotive Gas Turbine Engine 1500 Engine. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Phoenix, Arizona; and Anniston, Alabama, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2020 weapons and tracked combat vehicle procurement (Army) funds; and 2020 Army working capital funds in the amount of $26,224,706 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-20-F-0390).

International Enterprise Inc., Talladega, Michigan, was awarded a $26,177,663.00 firm-fixed-price contract to provide test, teardown and evaluation and repair of the components of the Integrated Helmet and Display Sight System of the AH-64 Apache attack helicopter. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2023. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-20-D-0113).

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $25,168,702 modification (P00440) to contract W56HZV-15-C-0095 for interim contractor support for fielding for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2019 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $25,168,702 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

Sherpa 6 Inc.,* Littleton, Colorado, was awarded a $24,565,468 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to develop a variety of technologies to support research and development concept prototype components for dismounted Soldier mission command systems, the Integrated Visual Augmentation System and Nett Warrior. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Littleton, Colorado, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2024. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $2,100,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W911QY-20-C-0102).

Quality Enterprises USA Inc., Naples, Florida, was awarded a $24,356,076 firm-fixed-price contract to construct seven miles of levee and associated conveyance canal, install a triple-barrel culvert in the existing Lipman Canal and another in the conveyance canal, install a double-barrel culvert through the levee, construct an access road to the levee and resurface an existing road. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Naples, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 24, 2023. Fiscal 2020 civil works funds in the amount of $24,356,076 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (W912EP-20-C-0016).

Mike Hooks LLC, Westlake, Louisiana, was awarded a $24,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for rental of a 27-30 inch cutterhead pipeline dredge. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 25, 2021. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W91278-20-D-0078).

Structural Associates Inc.,* East Syracuse, New York, was awarded a $21,731,500 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a Unmanned Aircraft Systems Shadow hangar. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed at Fort Drum, New York, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 25, 2022. Fiscal 2018 and 2020 military construction (Army) funds in the amount of $21,731,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New York, New York, is the contracting activity (W912DS-20-C-0025).

Ashford Leebcor,* Williamsburg, Virginia, was awarded a $19,717,932 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of an approximately 38,880 gross square-foot aircraft maintenance building. Bids were solicited via the internet with six received. Work will be performed in Garden City, Georgia, with an estimated completion date of April 30, 2022. Fiscal 20202 military construction (Army National Guard) funds in the amount of $19,717,932 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, Georgia, is the contracting activity (W50S70-20-C-0002).

Technomics Inc.,* Arlington, Virginia, was awarded an $18,112,824 firm-fixed-price contract for cost, economic and technical analysis for combat weapon systems, combat support and combat service support systems, information management systems, as well as associated acquisition and financial management reporting. Bids were solicited via the internet with five received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 24, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-20-D-0116).

General Dynamics Mission System Inc., Taunton, Massachusetts, was awarded a $17,458,284 modification (P00006) to contract W15P7T-19-F-0144 for logistics and fielding support services for Product Manager Tactical Network-Mission Network. Work will be performed in Taunton, Massachusetts, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 27, 2021. Fiscal 2018 and 2020 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $12,469,656 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Oshkosh Defense LLC, Oshkosh, Wisconsin, was awarded a $16,005,560 modification (P00437) to contract W56HZV-15-C-0095 to provide total package fielding for the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle at various locations. Work will be performed in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2019 other procurement (Army) funds in the amount of $16,005,560 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity.

SpawGlass Contractors Inc., Selma, Texas, was awarded a $15,459,784 firm-fixed-price contract to renovate two facilities as part of the McAllen Central Processing Center. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in McAllen, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 10, 2021. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $15,459,784 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-20-C-0042).

Manson Construction Co., Seattle, Washington was awarded a $15,037,000 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging the Mississippi River. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Plaquemines, Louisiana, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 30, 2021. Fiscal 2020 civil operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $15,037,000 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the contracting activity (W912P8-20-C-0073).

The Dutra Group, San Rafael, California, was awarded a $15,000,000 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging in Alabama, Mississippi and Florida. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 25, 2021. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Mobile, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W91278-20-D-0079).

Supplied Industrial Solutions Inc., Granite City, Illinois, was awarded a $14,293,064 firm-fixed-price contract for structural, stability, process, mechanical and electrical modifications to seven existing pump stations. Bids were solicited via the internet with three received. Work will be performed in Kansas City, Kansas, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 25, 2023. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $14,293,064 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City, Missouri, is the contracting activity (W912DQ-20-C-1117).

General Dynamics Land Systems, Sterling Heights, Michigan, was awarded a 14,129,939 modification (PZ0002) to contract W56HZV-20-D-0011 for Stryker Anti-Tank Guided Missile vehicle kits. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of April 18, 2025. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Detroit Arsenal, Michigan, is the contracting activity (W56HZV-20-D-0011).

The Boeing Co., Mesa, Arizona, was awarded a $12,539,230 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract to develop the technologies required to design, build and test a high-reduction ratio transmission that accomplishes a nominal 60-to-1 gear reduction in two stages or less, in a lightweight, compact package. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Mesa, Arizona, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 29, 2025. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $12,539,230 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W911W6-20-C-0071).

Promega Corp., Madison, Wisconsin, was awarded an $11,500,000 firm-fixed-price contract for the purchase of customized reagents and consumables. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 24, 2025. U.S. Army Medical Research Acquisition Activity, Fort Detrick, Maryland, is the contracting activity (W81XWH-20-A-0008).

Lowry Holding Co. Inc.,* Brighton, Michigan, was awarded an $11,268,202 firm-fixed-price contract to purchase hand-held tablets for the Army National Guard. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Chester, Virginia, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 25, 2020. Fiscal 2020 National Guard and Reserve equipment (Defense) funds in the amount of $11,268,202 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois, is the contracting activity (W52P1J-20-F-0647).

Integrated Environmental Solutions Inc.,* Gary, Indiana, was awarded an $11,017,384 firm-fixed-price contract to increase crest elevation of an 8,833-foot-long compacted clay dike and widening a 2,000-foot-long segment of the dike. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in East Chicago, Indiana, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 31, 2022. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $11,017,384 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago, Illinois is the contracting activity (W912P6-20-C-0016).

Donald L. Mooney LLC doing business as Nurses Etc. Staffing, San Antonio, Texas, was awarded an $8,676,184 firm-fixed-price contract to provide licensed vocational nurses and certified nurse assistants for the San Antonio Military Healthcare System. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work locations and funding will be determined with each order, with an estimated completion date of March 31, 2021. U.S. Army Health Contracting Activity, San Antonio, Texas, is the contracting activity (W81K04-20-D-0021).

Aerovironment Inc,* Simi Valley, California, was awarded an $8,371,332 firm-fixed-price contract for a Puma unmanned aircraft systems, initial spares, contractor logistics support, reconnaissance, surveillance and target acquisition, vampire and kestral software, launchers and new equipment training. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Simi Valley, California, with an estimated completion date of Sept. 30, 2022. Fiscal 2020 Iraq country funds in the amount of $8,371,332 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (W58RGZ-20-C-0043).

Manson Construction Co., Seattle, Washington, was awarded an $8,345,500 firm-fixed-price contract for dredging of the Freeport Harbor, entrance and jetty channel. Bids were solicited via the internet with one received. Work will be performed in Freeport, Texas, with an estimated completion date of Dec. 25, 2020. Fiscal 2019 and 2020 civil operations and maintenance funds in the amount of $8,345,500 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Galveston, Texas, is the contracting activity (W912HY-20-F-0052).

Harry Pepper and Associates Inc., Jacksonville, Florida, was awarded an $8,170,822 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of Pump Station S-705 in Miami-Dade County, Florida. Bids were solicited via the internet with two received. Work will be performed in Homestead, Florida, with an estimated completion date of Aug. 22, 2022. Fiscal 2020 civil construction funds in the amount of $8,170,822 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Jacksonville, Florida, is the contracting activity (W912EP-20-C-0020).

Alutiiq General Contractors LLC,* Anchorage, Alaska, was awarded a $7,822,077 firm-fixed-price contract for seismic upgrades, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning replacement, roof replacement and locker room renovations to Building 7116 at Camp Rilea Air National Guard Station. Bids were solicited via the internet with four received. Work will be performed in Warrenton, Oregon, with an estimated completion date of Feb. 2, 2022. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Air Force) funds in the amount of $7,822,077 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Property and Fiscal Office, Oregon, is the contracting activity (W50S8Y-20-C-5000).

Northrop Grumman Systems Corp., Huntsville, Alabama, was awarded a $7,255,289 modification (P00204) to contract W31P4Q-08-C-0418 to provide support for the Integrated Battle Command System extended limited user test and additional test events. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama; Fort Bliss, Texas; and White Sands Missile Range, New Mexico, with an estimated completion date of March 26, 2021. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test, and evaluation (Army) funds in the amount of $7,255,289 were obligated at the time of the award. U.S. Army Contracting Command, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity.

Missile Defense Agency

Raytheon Technologies, Woburn, Massachusetts is being awarded a sole-source contract in the amount of $212,760,106 under a Foreign Military Sale (FMS) case to the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The contract type will be a hybrid firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-incentive-fee, cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-reimbursement contract. The contractor will provide one Prime Power Unit and five years of sustainment services for two Terminal High Altitude Area Defense Army/Navy Transportable Radar Surveillance and Control-Series 2 (AN/TPY-2) Radars for this contract. The work will be performed in Woburn, Massachusetts, and some support services will be provided in-country. The performance period is Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2025. UAE FMS funds in the amount of $212,760,106 will be used to fund this effort. The Missile Defense Agency, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama, is the contracting activity (HQ0862-20-C-0001).

U.S. Navy

Moffatt and Nichol ñ Burns and McDonnell Hawaii, Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity, architect-engineering contract with a maximum amount of $99,000,000 for architect-engineer services for various waterfront projects and other projects primarily under the cognizance of the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii area of responsibility (AOR). Initial task order is being awarded at $9,277,279 for a design to repair wharves at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH), Hawaii. The work to be performed provides for architect-engineer services for new construction and/or repair and renovation of piers, wharves, bulkheads, drydocks, caissons, waterfront facilities, such as warehouses or waterfront operations buildings and bridges. Work for this task order is expected to be completed by February 2022. All work on this contract will be performed at various Navy and Marine Corps facilities and other government facilities within the NAVFAC Hawaii AOR including Hawaii (100%). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of September 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $9,277,279 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by military construction (Navy) planning and design funds. This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with three proposals received. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii, JBPHH, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62478-20-D-5035).

Omega Aerial Refueling Services Inc., Alexandria, Virginia, is awarded an $84,200,232 firm-fixed-price, cost reimbursable indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. This contract provides contractor owned contractor operated Air-to-Air Refueling ìprobe and drogueî type refueling services to probe equipped receivers for receiver pilot initial qualifications, recurring pilot refresher readiness training and supporting fleet exercises for Department of Defense agencies, Department of Navy fleet and test customers, Foreign Military Sales customers and government contractors. Work will be performed in Riverside, California (55%); Brunswick, Georgia (40%); and various locations outside the continental U.S. (5%), and is expected to be completed in September 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are issued. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00421-20-D-0120).

Lockheed Martin Corp., Fort Worth, Texas, is awarded a $63,887,625 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N00019-20-F-0443) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00019-19-G-0008. This order provides for the L12 Diminishing Manufacturing Sources redesign effort in support of the F-35 aircraft for Air Force, Navy and non-Department of Defense (DoD) customers. Specifically, this order provides non-recurring engineering in support of redesigned end products for the Tactical Navigation System Inertial Electronics Unit/Inertial Measurements Unit, Electronic Warfare/Counter Measures Aperture Electronics Module (EW/CM AEM), Aircraft Exterior Lighting, EW/CM Electronic Warfare Controllers and EW/CM Counter Measure Controller. Work will be performed in Fort Worth, Texas, and is expected to be completed in January 2027. Fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $13,066,197; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $13,190,337; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $26,256,538; and non-DoD participant funds in the amount of $11,374,553, will be obligated at time of award, $13,066,197 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Bell-Boeing Joint Project Office, Amarillo, Texas, is awarded a $46,050,075 modification (P00033) to previously awarded cost-plus-fixed-fee, fixed-price-incentive-firm-target, firm-fixed-price contract N00019-17-C-0015. This modification exercises options in support of the V-22 Common Configuration-Readiness and Modernization (CC-RAM) effort and upgrades three MV-22 aircraft from a Block B to Block C configuration in support of the Navy. Additionally, this modification procures new tooling in support of V-22 production, supports life of type buys for the anti-collision light system power supply, lamp drive control display unit and enhanced standby flight instrument, modifies government-owned tools and provides for future CC-RAM in-service repair support as well as production systems engineering and program management support for the Navy, Air Force and the government of Japan. Work will be performed in Ridley Park, Pennsylvania (91%); and Fort Worth, Texas (9%), and is expected to be completed in March 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $45,287,445; fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funds in the amount of $473,200; fiscal 2019 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $29,263; fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $249,893; fiscal 2018 aircraft procurement (Air Force) funds in the amount of $8,039; and Foreign Military Sales funds in the amount of $2,233 will be obligated at time of award, $731,132 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Missiles and Defense, Tucson, Arizona, is awarded a $45,260,184 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-18-C-5407 for procurement of fiscal 2020 Navy Standard Missile-2 and Standard Missile-6 depot and intermediate level provisioned items ordered spares. Work will be performed in Tucson, Arizona (41%); Camden, Arkansas (40%); Joplin, Missouri (5%); Anaheim, California (3%); Andover, Massachusetts (3%); Minneapolis, Minnesota (3%); and miscellaneous locations – each less than 1% (5%), and is expected to be completed by March 2023. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy; 67%); fiscal 2018 weapons procurement (Navy; 15%); fiscal 2020 weapons procurement (Navy; 13%); fiscal 2014 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy; 4%); and fiscal 2019 weapons procurement (Navy; 1%) funding in the amount of $45,260,184 will be obligated at time of award, of which, funds in the amount of $36,899,712 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Significance Inc.,* Annapolis, Maryland, is awarded a $40,000,000 indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for services in support of the Department of the Navy’s (DoN) real property management system and financial management systems at various locations in the Naval Facilities Engineering Command area of responsibility, to include overseas locations. The contract provides for a broad range of program support to the DoN for management of all real property, from initial acquisition and receipt, through accountability and custody, until formally relieved of accountability. The initial task order is being awarded at $1,725,665 to provide real property program support, data and systems support and financial systems support for the DoN’s real property program and financial system transition. The predominance of work will be performed in the National Capital Region (95%), with other periodic work at various stateside and overseas locations (5%). Work for this task order is expected to be completed by September 2021. The term of the contract is not to exceed 36 months, with an expected completion date of September 2023. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) (O&M,N) contract funds in the amount of $1,725,665 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M,N. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website with five proposals received. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N62470-20-D-0019).

Patriot Contract Services LLC, Concord, California, is awarded a $36,704,432 modification for the fixed-price portion of previously awarded contract N00033-14-C-3210 to fund the operation and maintenance of eight government-owned, contractor-operated Watson-class large, medium-speed roll-on/roll-off ships. The vessels covered under this contract are USNS Watson (T-AKR 310); USNS Sisler (T-AKR 311); USNS Dahl (T-AKR 312); USNS Red Cloud (T-AKR 313); USNS Charlton (T-AKR 314); USNS Watkins (T-AKR 315); USNS Pomeroy (T-AKR 316); and USNS Soderman (T-AKR 317). This modification exercises the six-month option period to the bridge that was awarded April 1, 2020. The ships will continue to support Military Sealift Command’s world-wide prepositioning requirements. Work will be performed at sea worldwide beginning Oct. 1, 2020, and is expected to be completed by March 30, 2021. Working capital funds in the amounts of $34,353,820 (Navy); and $2,350,612 (transportation), totaling 36,704,432, are obligated for fiscal 2021, covering the six-month option period’s daily operating hire and will not expire at the end of the fiscal year. This bridge was not competitively procured and was prepared in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 and 10 U.S. Code ß 2304(c)(1). The Navy Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N00033-14-C-3210).

Vericor Power Systems LLC, Alpharetta, Georgia, is awarded a $29,020,139 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract, for the repair of the Navy ETF40B Gas Turbine Power Producer Group (PPG). The PPGs are used on the landing craft, air cushion. The contract will have a five year ordering period. Work will be performed in Winnipeg, Canada (85%); and Alpharetta, Georgia (15%), and is expected to be completed by September 2026. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) funding in the total amount of $900,000 will be obligated at time of award and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1), this contract was not competitively procured; only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity (N64498-20-D-4043).

Crowley Government Services Inc., Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a $26,290,578 modification for the firm-fixed-price portion of previously awarded contract N62387-15-C-3135 for operation and maintenance of six government-owned maritime prepositioning force vessels: USNS 2nd LT John P. Bobo (T-AK 3008); USNS PFC Dewayne T. Williams (T-AK 3009); USNS 1st LT Baldomero Lopez (T-AK 3010); USNS 1st LT Jack Lummus (T-AK 3011); USNS SGT William R. Button (T-AK 3012); and USNS GYSGT Fred W. Stockham (T-AK 3017). This modification exercises Federal Acquisition Regulation 52-217-8, option to extend services of this contract. The vessels will continue to support Military Sealift Command world-wide prepositioning requirements. Work will be performed at sea worldwide and is expected to be completed, if all options are exercised, by March 31, 2021. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $26,290,578 are obligated for fiscal 2021, and will not expire at the end of the fiscal years. The Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N62387-15-C-3135).

Lockheed Martin Rotary Mission Systems, Manassas, Virginia, is awarded a $26,099,836 modification to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract N00178-16-D-3001 for Ship self-defense system design and production. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $74,278,144. Work will be performed in Clearwater, Florida (90%); and Manassas, Virginia (10%), and is expected to be completed by May 2022. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Funds will be obligated on individual orders as they are modified. The Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren, Dahlgren, Virginia, is the contracting authority.

Knight’s Armament Co.,* Titusville, Florida, is awarded a $25,652,000 firm-fixed-price contract for procurement of 5.56mm small arms suppressor. This contract provides for 5.56mm small arms suppressors that will be used on the M27 Infantry Automatic Rifle, M4 Carbine and M4A1 Close Quarter Battle weapon. Work will be performed in Titusville, Florida, with an expected completion date of Sept. 20, 2027. The maximum dollar value, including a base ordering period of five years with two 12-month options, is $25,652,000. Fiscal 2018 procurement (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $6,676,971 are being obligated at time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was a sole-source, with one offer solicited and one offer received. The statutory authority permitting use of other than full and open competition for this action is 10 U.S. Code ß 2304 (c)(1) as implemented by Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1, ìOnly one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements.î The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity (M67854-20-D-1719).

Saab Inc., East Syracuse, New York, is awarded a $25,229,565 fixed-price-incentive-fee contract for the production and delivery of two AN/SPN-50(V)1 Shipboard Air Traffic Radars and one installation and checkout kit for the Navy. Work will be performed in Syracuse, New York, and is expected to be completed in November 2022. Fiscal 2017 shipbuilding and conversion (Navy) funds in the amount of $11,521,900; and fiscal 2020 other procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $13,707,655, will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured pursuant to Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity (N00019-20-C-0072).

Martin-Baker Aircraft Co. Ltd.,* Middlesex, United Kingdom, is awarded a $24,331,479 firm-fixed-price order (N00421-20-F-0268) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N00421-19-G-0004. This order provides for the production and delivery of 482 SKU-10A/A Survival Seat Kit Assemblies for the F-18 series aircraft and 188 SKU-11A/A Survival Seat Kit Assemblies for the T-45 aircraft in support of the Enhanced Emergency Oxygen System. Work will be performed in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, and is expected to be completed in December 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $24,331,479 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Sierra Nevada Corp., Sparks, Nevada, is awarded a $22,000,000 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract M67854-14-D-2521. This modification is for the procurement of multi-function electronic warfare systems, components, prototypes, Engineering Change Proposals (ECPs), technical data packages and drawings, ancillary engineering support services and system maintenance, repair and sustainment. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $112,000,000. The contract modification is for research and development of ECPs to develop embedded network communication and improve graphic user interface for the existing Marine Corps Modi Family of Systems, which includes the Modi, Modi II and Mounted Vehicle Power Amplifier II systems and ancillaries. Work will be performed in Folsom, California (75%); and Sierra, Nevada (25%), and is expected to be completed by Feb. 26, 2024. Fiscal 2020 research, development, testing and evaluation (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $12,705,467 will be obligated under task order M67854-20-F-2016 immediately following contract modification award and funds will not expire at the end of current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured. The contract was prepared in accordance with Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 and 10 U.S. Code ß 2304(c)(1). The Marine Corps Systems Command, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

InSynergy Engineering Inc.,* Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity architect-engineering contract with a maximum amount of $20,000,000 for architect-engineer (A-E) services for utility systems studies at various locations within the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC), Pacific area of responsibility (AOR). No task orders are being issued at this time. The work to be performed provides for A-E utility systems studies, including but not limited to, electrical utility system studies; mechanical utility system studies; civil utility system studies; mapping services; system operational modeling; facility project site notional renderings; supervisory control and data acquisition systems and utility operation center studies; and engineering services for various studies with associated multi-discipline A-E support services. Work will be performed at Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force and other government facilities within the NAVFAC Pacific AOR including, but not limited to, Hawaii (20%); Japan (20%); Northwest states (20%); Southwest states (20%); Guam (10%); and Diego Garcia (10%). The term of the contract is not to exceed 60 months with an expected completion date of September 2025. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy) (O&M,N) contract funds in the amount of $10,000 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. Future task orders will be primarily funded by O&M,N; O&M (Marine Corps); and O&M (Air Force). This contract was competitively procured via the Navy Electronic Commerce Online website with four proposals received. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Pacific, Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62742-20-D-0101).

Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin Co., Stratford, Connecticut, is awarded a $16,505,002 firm-fixed-price order (N00019-20-F-0157) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N000191-9-G-0029. This order provides recurring and non-recurring engineering support associated with the incorporation of 39 deployable configuration changes that align lot one configuration aircraft, via retrofit, with Lot Two and Lot Three low rate initial production aircraft, in support of the CH-53K program. Work will be performed in West Palm Beach, Florida (80%); and Stratford, Connecticut (20%), and is expected to be completed in November 2022. Fiscal 2020 aircraft procurement (Navy) funds in the amount of $16,505,002 will be obligated at time of award, none of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Systems Command, Patuxent River, Maryland, is the contracting activity.

Raytheon Technologies Missiles and Defense, Marlborough, Massachusetts, is awarded an $11,639,155 firm-fixed-price and cost-plus-fixed-fee delivery order (N00024-20-F-5113) under previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00024-19-G-5107 for the production of Aegis spares and ordnance alteration kits. This order includes options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this order to $11,796,122. This order combines purchases for the Navy (3%); and the governments of Republic of Korea (79%); Australia (16%); and Spain (2%), under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts (54%); Chesapeake, Virginia (36%); Marlborough, Massachusetts (9%); and Burlington, Massachusetts (1%), and is expected to be completed by August 2022. FMS (97%); and fiscal 2020 Defense-wide procurement (3%), funding in the amount of $11,639,155 will be obligated at the time of award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This order was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1); only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

Opportunities and Resources Inc., Wahiawa, Hawaii, is awarded an $11,259,726 modification under an indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the exercise of Option Four for custodial services at various locations on Oahu, Hawaii. After award of this option, the total cumulative contract value will be $52,896,005. The work to be performed provides for custodial services and the work includes, but is not limited to, emptying waste containers, low-area cleaning, high-area cleaning, interior and exterior window cleaning, floor care, restroom cleaning services and building perimeter services for approximately 545 buildings. Work will be performed in Oahu, Hawaii, and this option period is from Oct. 1, 2020, to Sept. 30, 2021. No funds will be obligated at time of award. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $10,696,952 for recurring work will be obligated on individual task orders during the option period. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Hawaii, Joint Base Pearl-Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, is the contracting activity (N62478-16-D-2452).

XOtech LLC,* Tyrone, Georgia, is awarded an $11,138,318 firm-fixed-price, time-and-materials General Services Administration (GSA) task order for integrated logistics distribution support. Work will be performed in Albany, Georgia. Work is expected to be completed by September 2021. If all options are exercised, work will continue through March 2022. This contract includes options, which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative value of this contract to $17,029,445. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $11,138,318 will be obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured as a small business set-aside via the GSA eBuy website, with seven proposals received. The Marine Corps Logistics Command, Albany, Georgia, is the contracting activity (M67004-20-F-4111).

Sauer Inc., Jacksonville, Florida, is awarded a $10,842,464 firm-fixed-price task order (N40085-20-F-6732) under a firm-fixed-price multiple award construction contract for maintenance facility upgrades at Marine Corps Base, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina. The project will construct covered parking canopies for protected storage of the new amphibious combat vehicle (ACV) on the existing ramp area and also renovates and upgrades the existing Field Maintenance Facility Building A47 and maintenance bays to support the ACV. Work will be performed in Jacksonville, North Carolina, and is expected to be completed by September 2021. Fiscal 2020 military construction (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $10,842,464 are obligated on this award and will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website with two proposals received. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-20-D-0035).

Woodward HRT Inc., Santa Clarita, California, is awarded a $10,426,832 delivery order (N00383-20-F-NM0M) under previously awarded basic ordering agreement N00383-18-G-NM01 for the repair of 208 backup hydraulic drive units in support of the V-22. All work will be performed in Santa Clarita, California and work will be completed by September 2023. Working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $10,426,832 will be obligated at the time of award and funds will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. One company was solicited for this sole-source requirement under authority 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), with one offer received. Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is the contracting activity.

Krempp Construction Inc.,* Jasper, Indiana, is awarded a $10,440,400 firm-fixed-price contract for construction of a railcar holding yard at Naval Support Activity, Crane, Indiana. The work to be performed provides for the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) facilities relocation from the new railcar holding yard to the new DLA disposition site. The railcar site work will consist of the demolition of the existing buildings and site features, including but not limited to associated docks, ramp retaining walls and rail track. It will include a new rail holding yard and associated site work, including signage and pavement work. The DLA disposition site work will consist of a new operations building, a new storage building with loading ramp and associated site features, including aggregate and concrete storage areas. Work will be performed at Crane, Indiana, and is expected to be completed by October 2022. Fiscal 2019 military construction (Army) contract funds in the amount of $9,898,400; and working capital fund (Army) contract funds in the amount of $542,000, for a total of $10,440,400, are obligated on this award will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website with four proposals received. Naval Facilities Engineering Command, Mid-Atlantic, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N40085-20-C-0057).

Complete Parachute Solutions, Deland, Florida, is awarded a $10,122,840 modification to previously awarded contract M00264-18-C-0007 to exercise Option Year Three for the Multi-Mission Parachute Course. The Multi-Mission Parachute Course provides training and technical support for all Military free-fall training to ensure compliance with all Federal Aviation Administration regulations and Marine Corps orders to safely meet the Marine Corps Training Input requirements. Work will be performed at Coolidge, Arizona, with an expected completion date of September 2021. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Marine Corps) funds in the amount of $10,122,840 are obligated at the time of award and will expire at the end of the fiscal year. The Marine Corps Installation National Capital Region, Regional Contracting Office, Quantico, Virginia, is the contracting activity.

Lockheed Martin Corp., Rotary and Mission Systems, Moorestown, New Jersey, is awarded a $9,371,082 cost-plus-fixed-fee order for engineering services and supplies in support of the MK92 Fire Control System. This contract combines purchases for the Navy (8%); and the governments of Saudi Arabia (35%); Taiwan (15%); Egypt (10%); Philippines (6%); Chile (5%); Poland (5%); Turkey (5%); Nigeria (3%); Bahrain (2%); Australia (1%); Bangladesh (1%); Japan (1%); Pakistan (1%); Spain (1%); and Vietnam (1%), under the Foreign Military Sales (FMS) program. Work will be performed in Huntsville, Alabama (62%); Moorestown, New Jersey (20%); Saudi Arabia (3%); Egypt (2%); Taiwan (2%); Bahrain (1%); Bangladesh (1%); Chile (1%); Japan (1%); Nigeria (1%); Pakistan (1%); Philippines (1%); Poland (1%); Spain (1%); Turkey (1%); and Vietnam (1%), and is expected to be completed by March 2023. FMS (84%); and fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance (Navy; 16%), funding in the amount of $1,331,300 will be obligated at time of award, of which, funds in the amount of $255,000 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. This contract was not competitively procured in accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304(c)(1); only one responsible source and no other supplies or services will satisfy agency requirements. The Naval Surface Warfare Center, Port Hueneme Division, Port Hueneme, California, is the contracting activity (N63394-20-F-0019).

Oceanit Laboratories Inc.,* Honolulu, Hawaii, is awarded an $8,900,000 cost-plus-fixed-fee order (N68335-20-F-0506) against previously issued basic ordering agreement N68335-16-G-0028. This order provides for Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) Phase III efforts for the continued development of a prototype test unit sensor for integration, test and demonstration with a non-kinetic system under SBIR topic N103-205 titled, “Innovative Imagery Processing Architecture.” Leveraging technology developed under this SBIR topic initiative, this order provides additional engineering support for the continued development of a Trident Saber Staring unit prototype in support of the Office of Naval Research. Work will be performed in Honolulu, Hawaii, and is expected to be completed in September 2023. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation (Defense wide) funds in the amount of $4,900,000; and fiscal 2019 research, development, test and evaluation (Defense-wide) funds in the amount of $4,000,000, will be obligated at time of award, $4,000,000 of which will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. The Naval Air Warfare Center, Aircraft Division, Lakehurst, New Jersey, is the contracting activity.

United States Marine Inc.,* Gulfport, Mississippi, is awarded an $8,898,065 firm-fixed-price modification to previously awarded contract N00024-19-C-2226 in support of the government of Greece for six 11-meter Naval special warfare rigid-hull inflatable boats, forward looking infrared systems, ship spare parts and other technical assistance. Work will be performed in Gulfport, Mississippi, and is expected to be completed by March 2022. The program is funded by Section 333 building partner capacity security assistance funding in the amount of $8,898,065 and will be obligated at time of award. This U.S appropriated funding will expire at the end of the current fiscal year. In accordance with 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(4), this contract was not competitively procured: international agreement. The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting activity.

DSA LLC,* Gadsden, Alabama, is awarded an $8,695,458 firm-fixed-price contract for grounds maintenance at various installations in the Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Washington area of responsibility (AOR). The contract also contains four unexercised options, which if exercised would increase cumulative contract value to $48,190,406. The work to be performed provides for grounds maintenance, street sweeping and snow and ice removal on roads and other paved surfaces. Work will be performed in the NAVFAC Washington AOR, to include Maryland (43%); Virginia (22%); and Washington, D.C. (35%), and is expected to be completed by June 2025. No funds will be obligated at the time of award. Fiscal 2021 operations and maintenance (Navy) contract funds in the amount of $8,695,458 will be obligated for the base year beginning October 2020, and will expire at the end of fiscal 2021. This contract was competitively procured via the beta.SAM.gov website with two proposals received. NAVFAC Washington, Washington, D.C., is the contract activity (N40080-20-D-0303).

Defense Logistics Agency

Segoviaís Distributing Inc.,* El Paso, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $87,750,000 firm-fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for fresh fruit and vegetables. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Locations of performance are Texas; and New Mexico, with a Sept. 24, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and Department of Agriculture schools and reservations. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE300-20-D-P355).

DRS Network and Imaging Services, Melbourne, Florida, has been awarded a $58,082,440 firm-fixed-price, requirements delivery order (SPRRA2-20-F-0132) against nine-year ordering agreement SPRRA2-20-D-0012 for Improved Bradley Acquisition Subsystem weapon system parts. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 (a)(2). This is a 22-month contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Florida, with a July 31, 2022, performance delivery date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama.

ERA Health, doing business as Veterans Health Medical Supply, Fort Worth, Texas, has been awarded a maximum $49,000,000 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for medical and surgical supplies. This was a competitive acquisition with 46 responses received. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Texas, with a Sept. 24, 2025, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2025 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE2DE-20-D-2028).

Dental Health Products Inc., New Franken, Wisconsin, has been awarded a maximum $43,760,176 fixed-price with economic-price-adjustment, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for various medical surgical products. This was a competitive acquisition with two responses received. This is a one-year base contract with nine one-year option periods. Location of performance is Wisconsin, with a Sept. 26, 2021, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine Corps and federal civilian agencies. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 Warstopper funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (SPE2D0-20-D-0019).

L3 Technologies Inc., Communication Systems-West, Salt Lake City, Utah, has been awarded a maximum $14,271,100 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery, requirements contract for radio frequency and antenna assemblies. This was a sole-source acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1. This is a five-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Utah, with a Sept. 25, 2025, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama (SPRRA1-20-D-0085).

Capps Shoe Co.,* Lynchburg, Virginia, has been awarded a maximum $11,843,250 modification (P00006) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-19-D-1202) with four one-year option periods for menís and womenís leather oxford dress shoes. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Virginia, with a Sept. 26, 2021, ordering period end date. Using customers are Army, Air Force, Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

AAR Supply Chain Inc., Wood Dale, Illinois, has been awarded a maximum $11,789,295 firm-fixed-price, one-time buy contract for control and turbine assemblies and diffusers. This was a limited competitive acquisition using justification 10 U.S. Code 2304 (c)(1), as stated in Federal Acquisition Regulation 6.302-1 (a)(2). This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Illinois, with an Oct. 15, 2023, delivery completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 Army working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Redstone Arsenal, Alabama (SPRRA1-20-C-0028).

City Light and Power JBLM LLC, Greenwood Village, Colorado, has been awarded a maximum $10,390,548 modification (P00031) to 50-year contract SP0600-18-C-8327, for electric utility services at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Washington. This is a fixed-priced with economic-price-adjustment contract. This modification increases the obligated value from $19,488,611 to $19,541,624. Locations of performance are Colorado; and Washington, with a June 30, 2069, performance completion date. Using military service is Army. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2069 Army operations and maintenance funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Energy, Fort Belvoir, Virginia.

Jedco Inc.,* Grand Rapids, Michigan, has been awarded a maximum $8,344,000 firm-fixed price contract for augmenter support production units for the F100 engine. This was a competitive acquisition with one response received. This is a three-year contract with no option periods. Location of performance is Michigan, with a Sept. 1, 2023, performance completion date. Using customers are military services in Saudi Arabia and Taiwan. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 Foreign Military Sales funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Aviation, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma (SPRTA1-20-C-0086).

Propper International Inc., Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico, has been awarded a maximum $7,451,040 modification (P00009) exercising the first one-year option period of a one-year base contract (SPE1C1-19-D-1198) with four one-year option periods for flame resistant trousers. This is a firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract. Location of performance is Puerto Rico, with a Sept. 26, 2021, ordering period end date. Using military service is Air Force. Type of appropriation is fiscal 2020 through 2021 defense working capital funds. The contracting activity is the Defense Logistics Agency Troop Support, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

U.S. Air Force

L3Harris Technologies Inc., Clifton, New Jersey, has been awarded a $41,240,957 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost-reimbursement-no-fee contract for AN/ALQ-172 Line Replaceable Unit (LRU)-21. This contract provides for the development of a form, fit function and interface redesign of the AN/ALQ-172 LRU. Work will be performed in Clifton, New Jersey, and is expected to be complete by Sept. 9, 2023. This award is the result of a sole-source acquisition. Fiscal 2020 consolidated sustainment activity group-engineering funds in the amount of $14,760,184 are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Sustainment Center, Targeting and Electronic Warfare, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity (FA8522-20-C-0001).

Vidisco USA Inc., Arlington, Virginia, has been awarded a $27,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for portable imaging capability. This contract provides Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel with modern portable imaging system technology packaged and configured to support employment in dismounted/tactical environments, as well as in support of on-installation force protection missions to interrogate military ordnance and suspicious packages. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and 11 offers were received. No funds are being obligated at the time of award. The 772nd Enterprise Sourcing Squadron, Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, is the contracting activity (FA8051-20-D0010).

Consortium Management Group Inc., Washington, D.C., on behalf of Kardax Solutions LLC, Virginia Beach, Virginia, has been awarded a $10,021,001 other transaction authority for prototype for a special warfare training center. This contract provides for the prototype development of a live-fire, scenario-based, maneuver training range to support Air Force Special Operations Warfare training objectives. Work will be performed at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, and is expected to be complete by Aug. 31, 2021. This award is the result of a competitive acquisition and two offers were received. Fiscal 2020 operations and maintenance funds in the full amount are being obligated at the time of award. Air Force Research Laboratory, Directed Energy Contracting Division, Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, is the contracting activity (FA9451-20-9-0003).

Sierra Nevada Corp., Sparks, Nevada, has been awarded an $8,686,110 firm-fixed-price, cost-plus-fixed-fee, and cost-reimbursement-no-fee order (FA8509-20-F-0029) against previously awarded contract FA8509-19-D-0001 for the EC-130J Link 16 Line of Sight (LOS) aircraft modification. This order provides for the procurement and integration of a permanent Link -16 LOS capability on three EC-130J Commando Solos and one EC-130J Specialized Automated Mission Suite-Enhanced Situational Awareness trainer. Work will be performed in Centennial, Colorado, and is expected to be complete by March 24, 2022. Fiscal 2020 Department of Defense procurement funds in the amount of $292,182; and fiscal 2018 National Guard and Reserve equipment funds in the amount of $8,393,928, are being obligated at the time of award. The Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, is the contracting activity.

Defense Information System Agency

AT&T Technical Services Co. Inc., Oakton, Virginia, was awarded a single award, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ), firm-fixed-price contract (HC1013-20-D-0002) for temporary telecommunications services in support of the Defense Information System Agency. The face value of the first task order will be $251,771 (meeting the minimum guarantee of the ID/IQ) funded by operations and maintenance funding. The total cumulative face value of the contract is $38,900,199. The place of performance will be at locations throughout the continental U.S., Alaska and Hawaii. Proposals were solicited via System for Award Management (SAM) for full and open competition and one proposal was received. The period of performance for the one-year base period is Oct. 1, 2020, through Sept. 30, 2021, with four one-year option periods following consecutively through Sept. 30, 2025. The Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization, Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, is the contracting activity (HC1013-20-D-0002).

Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency

LGS Innovations LLC, Florham Park, New Jersey, was awarded a $7,600,777 cost-plus-fixed-fee completion contract for a research project under the Open, Programmable, Secure 5G (OPS-5G) program. The OPS-5G program will develop a portable standards-compliant network stack for 5G mobile that is open source and secure by design. Work will be performed in Florham Park, New Jersey; Columbia, Maryland; Herndon, Virginia; Ithaca, New York; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Murray Hill, New Jersey; and San Diego, California, with an expected completion date of October 2024. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $907,565 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition under an open broad agency announcement and 40 offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR0011-20-C-0159).

SRI International, Menlo Park, California, was awarded a $7,445,280 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for a research project under the Open, Programmable, Secure 5G (OPS-5G) program. The OPS-5G program will develop a portable standards-compliant network stack for 5G mobile that is open source and secure by design. Work will be performed in Menlo Park, California, with an expected completion date of October 2024. Fiscal 2020 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $931,245 are being obligated at time of award. This contract was a competitive acquisition under an open broad agency announcement and 40 offers were received. The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency, Arlington, Virginia, is the contracting activity (HR0011-20-C-0158).

