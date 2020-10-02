Gold Star Family Remembrance Week

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — The National Training Center and Fort Irwin observed Gold Star Families Remembrance Week with several events during September A resolution was passed in 2018 to designate this week to honor families of fallen services members.

On Sept. 21, there was a Gold Star Service flag raising ceremony at the Garrison Headquarters by Gold Star families, with assistance from the NTC Commanding General, Brig. Gen. David Lesperance and NTC Command Sgt. Maj. William A. Justice. The Fort Irwin Garrison Commander, Col. Jeanette Martin made closing remarks.

On Sept. 22, author and Gold Star Mother, Remy Davis, signed copies of her book, “SPC Davis: The Life and Death of SPC Davis,” about Specialist Richard Thomas Davis. Many showed up at Fort Irwin’s Post Exchange to get copies and speak with her.

There were also testimonials and videos shared throughout the week and the observance closed out on Sept. 27 with the lowering of the Gold Star Flag.

According to Teresa Bullock, guest speaker and Gold Star Mother, the week of observances gives Gold Star families an opportunity to stay connected and know that their loved ones life was meaningful.

“There is one thing in common among these fallen heroes and that is they had a mother,” Bullock said. “Doing things like this is more than we can hope for, by remembering our loved ones, you are letting us know that they mattered.”

You can visit https://dcsg9.army.mil/safr/sos/sos.html or https://www.armymwr.com/programs-and-services/personal-assistance/family-advocacy to learn more about Survivor Outreach Services and the Gold Star community.

Gold Star Service Flag Lowering CeremonyThis special occasion is intended to recognize and honor those mothers who have lost a son or daughter in the service of the U.S. Armed Forces. Today's recognition is a culmination of an entire week of honoring relatives who have lost loved ones in service–Gold Star Families Remembrance Week. Lowering of the Gold Star Service Flag today does not mean the gratitude and appreciation ends here. Our Fallen Soldiers died for our country. Their Families deserve our respect and the very best we can provide. There is no greater duty than to support the Families of those who have died in service to our nation. Posted by Fort Irwin on Sunday, September 27, 2020