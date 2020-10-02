Leaders signal more openings coming amid COVID-19

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Brig. Gen. David Lesperance, Commanding General of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, signaled more openings and liberties were forthcoming during his Sept. 9 and Sept. 30 live community update on Facebook.

“In accordance with Gov. Gavin Newsom’s plan, what we can anticipate as the next series of openings include Chapel services indoors to a limited degree, an additional gym in the form of Memorial Gym (Freedom Gym is under construction), as well as some restaurants with some limited indoor seating capacity,” he said.

The Fort Irwin Chapel opened in-person services on Sept. 27 and Memorial Fitness opened on Sept. 21, after re-closing in July.

“We’ve already opened our bowling alley but then the next tier of openings would be additional capacity of restaurants and potentially outdoor bars,” he said.

On Sept. 15, the Fort Irwin Exchange began providing outdoor dining at the Post Exchange (PX) and Town Center food court facilities, including Subway, Taco Bell, Starbucks and Pizza Hut.

There is limited seating capacity and dining is available during the normal operational hours of the businesses. All proper sanitation practices and physical distancing will be in place.

On Sept. 30, Lesperance published a new Stay at Home General Order and a Lead 6 Sends memo. He went into detail about Opportunity Leave authorizations, expanding non-essential travel to Apple Valley, Victorville, Hesperia, Death Valley National Park, Joshua Tree and the Mojave National Preserve.

The general also said non-DOD ID card holders are permitted to visit with an approved exception to policy at the O6/O5 level. Special unit events and official functions are now permitted with 50 people or less with an O6 approval or 50 or more people with Lesperance’s approval. PT is authorized at the squad level.

Lesperance said he hoped everyone enjoys a much-deserved Opportunity/Block Leave and reminded everyone to ensure COVID-19 safety measures during that period and upon return to post. According to the Opportunity Leave order, soldiers will begin a 14-day restriction of movement immediately after signing in from leave, which is a less restrictive status than quarantine.

“Remember, it’s your continued vigilance and adherence to our policies and CDC guidelines that have kept our community safe,” Lesperance said.