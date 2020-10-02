Post-wide power outage scheduled this month

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calfi. — The Directorate of Public Works, along with the Southern California Edison energy company have scheduled Fort Irwin’s post-wide power outage on Oct. 17 from 6a.m.-6p.m.

SCE will be conducting routine service, repairs, maintenance and upgrading of power distribution and transmission systems, substations and source lines.

Those who require power for medical devices can contact their unit and/or Weed Army Community Hospital for assistance.

Many residents decide to enjoy a day off post for the day or the weekend, but for those who stay, there will be options.

The Commissary and 24-hour Shoppette will remain open with generators. More information will be provided on other operation services for that day.

NTC/Fort Irwin plans a bi-annual outage as a preventative measure to reduce the chance of an unexpected electrical outage on post in the future.

Residents and employees are asked to:

• Turn off and unplug all office computers, TVs and other power supplies on Friday before leaving work and at home

• Keep all refrigerator doors closed (items should be safe from damage/spoiling for 12 hours)