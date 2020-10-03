Library Groundbreaking

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Families will be able to explore new worlds through books and activities at a brand new location.

On Sept. 3, leaders participated in a groundbreaking for the new library as Fort Irwin continues to make strides in the Army’s quality of life programs, bringing updated services and facilities to the community.

National Training Center and Fort Irwin’s leadership were present, including Commanding General Brig. Gen. David Lesperance, Post CSM Command Sgt. Major. William Justice, Garrison Commander Col. Jeanette Martin, and Garrison CSM Command Sgt. Maj. Paul Fedorisin.

The new, $5.8 million facility will be 8,000-square feet. It will have an outdoor activity area, mother’s room, teen room, and group study/meeting area and be located on the corner of 2nd Street and F Avenue, just across from the current location.

This project has a scheduled completion date of Aug. 18, 2021.