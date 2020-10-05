Teacher/Student Spotlight

Advertisement

Teacher Spotlight

(Lewis Elementary School):

Ms. Kuechenmeister is new to Lewis Elementary this year and is teaching Kindergarten. Her husband is an active duty soldier and this summer’s move to Fort Irwin marked their ninth move (with two sons and two dogs in tow). Ms. K previously taught First Grade and/or Kindergarten at Fort Campbell, Kentucky and Fort Stewart, Georgia. She said: “I feel extremely lucky to have been able to do what I love (teach!) inside my very own Army community. This is my fifth year of teaching and I am so excited to have a new Kindergarten crew at Lewis Elementary!”

Student Spotlight

(Lewis Elementary School):

Logan is seven-years old and is in Mrs. McConnell’s 1st Grade class. This is his second elementary school and his second school where his mom is right down the hall. At school, he loves reading, doing art, and Mrs. McConnell’s, “animal of the week” lessons on Friday’s. When he is not at school, he loves to play the guitar, build with Legos, watch movies, do “Army stuff” with his dad, play with his older brother, Gavin, and spend time outside with his family and dogs.