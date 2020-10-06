October’s DES Tips

1. Reminder for those new to Fort Irwin: Firearms registration is mandatory.

2. For reporting of suspicious or criminal activity, contact the MPs, and we can dispatch a patrol to assist.

3. Excessive noise irritates everyone. Please keep the volume down low, especially at gas stations, parking lots etc. Music that is obscene or too loud, can result in a citation.

4. Pet owners beware— three or more violations can get your animal barred from post.

5. While Fort Irwin is among the safest places to live and work, it can always be safer…drive slow, get out and walk in your residential areas, keep an eye on the children, and we recommend carrying a night light while walking after dark.

6. Lastly, do not overindulge in alcohol, as it can lead to bad decisions, including sexual assault. Drink responsibly.