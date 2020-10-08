From the Villages at Fort Irwin

Festival of Frights

This year’s contest will be Fort Irwin-wide, but with BIGGER prizes. Your entries will be voted on by your friends and neighbors, this time with a twist! Maps with list of participant addresses and suggested routes will be provided online at beginning of voting. Judges will be able to access the voting form while driving around to each entrant at their leisure. All judges will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win gift certificates!

*Signups through Oct. 12; Voting, Oct. 22-27

*Winners announced Oct. 30

• 1st Place $500

• 2nd Place $350

• 3rd Place $200

• Runners-Up (5ea) $50

Fall Family Fotos

We are bringing three, local photographers of various backgrounds to offer three, different portraits taken at separate stations. Just choose your appointment day/time and put on your favorite cozy fall clothes! Sessions are Sept. 30 – Oct. 2 from 3:30-6:15 p.m.

Craft Day

On Sept. 18, many residents and stopped by the Sandy Basin Community Center Courtyard to choose from dozens of pre-packaged craft kits ranging from art and jewelry to toys and decorations. Kids got to choose five kits to take home and start creating.

Free Air Filters

We recommend changing your HVAC filter once a month, however, with the increase in smoke from the recent wildfires, you may need to replace them more frequently. Stop by the Self-Help Office for a new one, free!