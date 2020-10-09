October’s MEDDAC Minute

Advertisement

FLU VACCINE

Tricare covers the flu vaccine at no cost as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The vaccine is free, but you may have a cost for an office visit when visiting a provider. Always call ahead to make sure the flu vaccine is available.

3 Options for getting the flu vaccine

Military hospital or clinic

Active duty service members have priority

Call ahead to make sure it’s available

Participating network pharmacy

Not all pharmacies participate in giving vaccines. Call ahead to confirm.

Be sure to get your vaccine from the pharmacist, not from a health provider in a pharmacy clinic, to avoid possible out-of-pocket costs.

Some states may have restrictions for children based on age.

Tricare-Authorized Provider

Follow your plan’s rules for getting care, which may include getting a referral.

The vaccine is free, but you may have a cost for the office visit.

Some states may have restrictions for children based on age.

Visit TRICARE.mil/flu for more information