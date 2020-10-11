Materiel enterprise leaders discuss readiness, modernization balance

Advertisement

Soldiers and military experts from the materiel enterprise will join leaders from around the Army to address its current state and future plans for the force during a nationally webcasted presentation.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Association of the U.S. Army’s 2020 Annual Meeting & Exposition will take place virtually this year, Oct. 13-15. During the three-day forum, Army and industry leaders will highlight how the force is modernizing to better take care of people; how the Army is leading transformational change; and how the Army remains ready to fight and win.

“We’ve had tremendous momentum over the last three years on all our modernization efforts making it irreversible from a readiness standpoint,” said Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy.

Coming together for a Contemporary Military Forum, the Army Materiel Command, Army Combined Arms Support Command and the 21st Theater Sustainment Command will focus on “Balancing Readiness and Modernization across the Sustainment Warfighting Function.” The forum will take place Thursday, Oct. 15 at 1 p.m., EDT.

AMC Commanding General Gen. Ed Daly will kick-off the discussion, highlighting how the command and entire materiel enterprise are handling the balance between readiness and modernization by focusing on seven lines of effort:

* Soldier, Civilian and Family Readiness

* Installation Readiness and Training Support

* Industrial Base Readiness

* Munitions Readiness

* Strategic Power Projection

* Supply Availability and Equipment Readiness

* Data Analytics and Logistics Information Readiness

“It’s important to know that the sustainment warfighting function is completely nested within the priorities put forth by the Secretary of the Army and the Chief of Staff, people, readiness, modernization and reform,” said Daly. “This panel is tasked with discussing the incredibly delicate balance between supporting current readiness throughout the Army, while posturing for future modernization efforts through current actions. There are outstanding efforts taking place across the sustainment community and this is our opportunity to tell those great stories,”

The forum will be led by retired Lt. Gen. Mitchell Stevenson, former Army G-4, and panelists include Maj. Gen. Charles Hamilton, AMC G-3; Maj. Gen. Rodney Fogg, commanding general CASCOM; Maj. Gen. Chris Mohan, commanding general 21st TSC; Maj. Gen. Todd Royar, commanding general Aviation and Missile Command; and Dan Reilly, Army Sustainment Command executive director of support operations.

The panel will highlight sustainment reform efforts including how the enterprise is building sustainment into modernization and new process to support the Army’s Regionally Aligned Readiness and Modernization Model, known as ReARMM.

Editor’s note: To see register for the event go to, https://meetings.ausa.org/annual/. The Live stream panel discussions and coverage of the event will be available at https://www.dvidshub.net/feature/AUSA2020.