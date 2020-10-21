Fort Irwin/NTC bids farewell to OH-58 Kiowa helicopter

Advertisement

From sitting atop austere terrain in over watch, to flying alongside rotational units, the OH-58 Kiowa has been a fixture of the National Training Center and Fort Irwin, Calif., for 26 years, providing critical aviation support in training our nation’s warfighters.

The installation conducted a ceremonious departure of the OH-58 Kiowa to honor decades of service to the U.S. Army, mean while welcoming the LUH-72s Lakota, which will now be the workhorse that ensures Operations Group, National Training Center will Train the Force well into the future.