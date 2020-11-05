NTC’s Community Update addresses new General Order, Opportunity Leave

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Brig. Gen. David Lesperance addressed topics ranging from COVID-19 and a safe Opportunity Leave, to installation renovations and race talks during his Sept. 30 and Oct. 28 Facebook Live Updates to the community.

“Yes, we’re still operating with a lot of safeguards and it’s because of you that the case rates continue to be low,” he said.

New General Order

Lesperance signed a new General Order on Oct. 27, telling viewers that Opportunity Leave over the holidays would be in full effect. Lesperance said he doesn’t see anything that would hinder it, as it appears soldiers and families acted safely during their October Opportunity Leave.

“I just ask all of us to remain cautious,” he said. “Although many businesses and facilities remain cautious and following guidelines, some are not, so continue to wear your mask, wash your hands frequently and practice physical distancing.”

The new Order delegates authority for leave and non-essential travel outside the local area to the brigade/O-6 level, which can be delegated even further down for both leave forms and passes. There’s no longer an exception to policy process, as soldiers can now submit passes or leave forms as appropriate through their chain of command.

The new Order also restated the authority that the Secretary of the Army extended out to brigade-level commanders across the Army, so there’s also no longer a requirement for NTC headquarters/NTC’s Commanding General to approve exceptions to permanent change of station (PCS) moves. PCSs and temporary duty (TDY) travel are now approved at the brigade level across the Army.

Lesperance reminded viewers that all installation processes in response to COVID-19 situations with the rotational training unit and installation are still in operation.

“Our COVID crisis action team is still up and running.” There are representatives/a task force that can react however needed to care for soldiers.

Events/Activities on Post

Across the installation, many restrictive measures have been reduced and most activities and facilities have opened, although not to full capacity.

“Across post, all agencies have upped their game as far as events and activities for our community members and I encourage all to take advantage of our on-post offerings, particularly as we approach the holiday season,” Lesperance said.

The Splash Park has closed due to weather and dining options will remain outdoors.

Also, there’s good news for those missing the food trucks.

“We know that the food trucks are popular on Irwin and it’s been a long time coming,” Lesperance said. “So, there’s going to be a process for all of the food truck operators to get re-certified to do business on the installation. Please talk to your AAFES point of contact.”

“Right now, the vet and preventative medicine team will inspect the food trucks before they operate on post,” Garrison Commander, Col. Jeanette Martin said.

NTC Upcoming Updates

During Lesperance’s Sept. 30 live community update, he highlighted all of the new additions headed to NTC over the next, few years.

“If I look at between now and the end of ’26, the Army is going to commit about $500 million to Fort Irwin in a variety of different projects and programs to improve the quality of life.”

During the short term, there will be a community services update within the next two to three years.

“Some early wins are going to be small things with a high impact; for example getting the dog park with grass for our pets in a way that is different than what we’ve done in the past,” Lesperance said. “Our new theater will be opening up by the end of the year. The kennel is another one that will be coming down the line by the end of the year.”

There’s also updates coming to AAFES.

“The next things you’ll see in the coming year are a modernized Exchange with healthier food options in the food court,” Lesperance said. “In a year to 18 months, we’ll see a new 24-hour AAFES Express.”

The new Express will be located between CID and the new multifunctional fitness tent at the intersection of Barstow and Inter Loop Roads.

Longer term, beginning in 2022, renovation of barracks is budgeted, then again and in 2024, the plan is to build three, new barracks for nearly 500 soldiers by 2026.

The MWR commitment includes a multi-sports indoor complex, community activities center, outdoor recreation complex and a new youth center.

“All of these things are a part of that $500 million Quality of Life commitment that the Army has made to the installation,” Lesperance said. “We have listened to you and we recognize that there are things that we can do.”

Race Talks

Lesperance rounded out his Oct. 28 update by letting the community know that talks surrounding the civil unrest in the country, as it relates to the military, were still ongoing.

He referenced the Department of the Army’s response and mandates involving George Floyd’s death and all the conversations that have occurred on the installation since June 2020.

“Gen. (Michael) Garrett (FORSCOM commander) had us take a look at how to create more time for leaders to spend with their soldiers— it’s called Foundational Training— and it’s giving leaders time back to know their soldiers and have meaningful conversations to understand what’s going on in soldiers’ lives, get to know one another and connect,” Lesperance said.

He said there’s new training guidance that is a priority in between rotations to give more time to the lowest-level leaders, as well as a leader-development program for squad and team leaders.

“To generate the types of conversations, the types of trust and relationships that are absolutely necessary for us to continue to carry the fight to the Army but allow us in a much more harmonious way to coexist in the Army together and model the right behavior for our local community partners and to our nation at large,” Lesperance said.

The next live update from Brig. Gen. Lesperance is Nov. 12 at 4:30 p.m., streamed on Facebook.com/NTCfortirwin. Updates occur on RSOI 3.

The Garrison Command Team conducts a live Facebook Round-up each Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. on Facebook.com/FtIrwin and KNTC 88.5 The Heat FM radio.