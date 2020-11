Advertisement

Two people have walked away with the prizes from the Front Yard Barbecue competition, hosted by the Family and MWR in Fort Irwin.

On Oct. 6, participants set up their grills on their front lawns and prepared several dishes for judges to taste and rate.

Seven people competed and David Blake took first place after cooking up ribs and pork belly. Second place went to Sam Resinger who made pulled pork and smoked cole slaw. The winners received AAFES gift cards.