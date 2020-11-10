Events, upgrades discussed at monthly Community Service Council meeting

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Community events, COVID-19 updates, housing renovations and the tenant bill of rights were among the topics discussed at the last, monthly Community Service Council meeting on Sept. 29.

The event was held with limited capacity at the Sandy Basin Community Center and streamed live on the NTC and Fort Irwin Garrison Facebook pages. More than 100 people tuned in live and more than 4,000 have viewed it since the event occurred.

October was the first month that more COVID-safe activities were able to return amid the first Opportunity Leave of 2020.

Events surrounding Domestic Violence Month, Breast Cancer Awareness, Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month and Halloween were discussed, in addition to new hours for the Outdoor Recreation Center, the Box and Memorial Fitness Centers, the Warrior Zone, Samuel Adams and the Desert Winds Bowling Center.

The Outreach Services Director said Child and Youth Services are still reserved for mission-essential personnel due to the HP Con Charlie status but changes to the verification process have been implemented.

The Villages at Fort Irwin housing confirmed the following upgrades:

• Completed 45 upgraded kitchens in Bitter Springs

• The Outer Loop Super Playground moved up to the 2021 budget (previously planned for 2023)

• Calico Estates Exterior: Paint, LED lighting, fences, address plates will all be completed by Oct. 27

The next Community Service Council meeting is scheduled for Nov. 17 at 10a.m. There is limited seating at the Sandy Basin Community Center and it will be streamed on Facebook.com/FtIrwin. The informational slides for each CSC or Town Hall can be found on the main NTC website at home.army.mil/irwin under the “Town Hall Slides” tab inside the “Menu.”