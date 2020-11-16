Learning from Joshua in the High Desert

As we serve in the California’s High Desert, I bet you want to be a successful warrior and leader. My recent trip to Joshua Tree National Park reminds me of the story of Joshua’s life in the Old Testament, which inspires us to be successful. According to the National Park Service, Mormon pioneers in the mid-19th century named the tree after a biblical story in which Joshua reaches his hands up to the sky in prayer. Then, who is this man Joshua? Joshua was son of Nun, and he lived as a Soldier most of his adult life in the desert’s harsh environment.

Some biblical scholars believe that Joshua probably started his Army career as an Egyptian Army officer before Moses appointed him as his aide. Ever since Joshua met Moses, his life was forever changed. Joshua constantly remembered what Moses charged him: “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be terrified; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go (Joshua 1:9).” He followed Moses and faithfully served the people of Israel for 40 years in the desert.

In his 40 years of journey in the desert with the Israelites, however, Joshua had to endure arduous hardships, continually facing not only nagging complaints of his own people but also the dangers of desert scorpions, rattle snakes, and extreme weather conditions. Can you imagine thirst, hunger, and scorching heat of the day as well as icy cold wind that penetrated the people’s skins in the night? How could Joshua emerge as a leader, especially a strong warrior amid these extreme circumstances?

It is because Joshua was a man of faith. But what does faith really mean? When I used to live in San Diego, I once visited the Port of San Diego Shipyards. There, I wondered how huge ships could stay in one place not colliding with one another. Well, I was told that each ship was securely anchored to the ocean floor. You see, faith is like an anchor, linking us to the object of our faith, our God. Just as an anchor secures a ship to the ocean floor, so does our faith link us securely to God.

That was the secret of Joshua’s success. By faith, Joshua was securely anchored to his God. Remembering Moses’s charges, he resiliently remained strong and courageous even in the stormy days of his life. He humbly obeyed God’s Word in all circumstances of his life, and “the Lord made Joshua a great leader in the eyes of all the Israelites and for the rest of his life they revered him as much as they revered Moses (Joshua 4:14).”

Let me tell you the good news, that is, Joshua was no different from us. He had the same nature as us and he was no super man. He put his version of OCP pants just as we do: one leg at a time. But his faith made all the difference. And today, the same God is with you and He is more than willing to do powerful work in your life. I hope and pray that you may enjoy the same success that Joshua had enjoyed as you work, live, and play in the high desert. May His perfect peace and grace be with your always!