Voter enthusiasm this election cycle is more spirited than normal, and the following tips are designed to help keep you safe:

1. Remain aware of your surroundings.

2. Try to park in areas that are easy to get in, and easy to get out of.

3. Report signs of radicalized behavior to the local police station.

4. Don’t discuss politics…Ignore hecklers and agitators.

5. Avoid unruly crowds… do not try to drive through them.