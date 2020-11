Advertisement

Aligning the National Training Center and Fort Irwin with GOV Gavin Newsom’s latest “Limited Stay at Home Order” dated Nov. 18, Brig. Gen. David Lesperance, NTC and Fort Irwin commander, has modified his General Order, effective Nov. 21.

This is in consideration of the governor’s actions and the recent rise in COVID-19 cases across the state and within our county. The recent change is highlighted in yellow. Contact your Chain of Command if there are any questions.