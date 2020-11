Advertisement

This year, Fort Irwin will continue its tradition of providing holiday meals for Thanksgiving on post.

• On Nov. 24, the meal will be served in DFAC #2 Bldg. 271 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

• On Nov. 25, the holiday meal will be served in DFAC Bldg. 254 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.