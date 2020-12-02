916th Support Brigade honors 11

Advertisement

“When I have your wounded” is a phrase known throughout the MEDEVAC community as the response given over the radio by Maj. Charles L. Kelly in Vietnam in 1964 after being warned to turn around because an LZ was “too hot.”

Moments later he would be fatally wounded, but that phrase, and more importantly, that completely selfless philosophy, lives on in the Desert Dustoff Team.

On Nov. 18, 2020, two crews as well as two flight operations Soldiers from Charlie Company were presented Army Commendation Medals by the Col. LaHavie J. Brunson, the brigade commander, for their record breaking support during one of this summer’s most challenging rotations.

During the rotation, these first and second up crews executed a staggering 59 Point of Injury missions and two patient transfers totaling 73 patients in all. These missions were executed in one of the hottest weeks of the summer, many at night with zero illumination, and to the dust!

Please help us recognize these outstanding professionals, and take comfort throughout the holidays in knowing that these selfless servants stand ready, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year!

Bravo Zulu! Capt. Pat Fitzsimmons, Sgt. Michael Herrada, Sgt. Ryan Hinojosa, Cpl. Jonathan Acevedogonzalez, Pfc Gina Lucciono, Sgt. Jose Martinez, 1st Lt. Brandon Moeller, Capt. Jillian O’Hara, Spec. Cicilia Perez, CW2 Rene Presto and CW3 Justin Roland.