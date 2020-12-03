Upcoming Events

Advertisement

*Live Facebook Roundup every Wednesday at 2:30p.m., where the Garrison Command Team answers your questions on the official Fort Irwin Facebook page, Facebook.com/FtIrwin and KNTC 88.5FM “The Heat” radio.

December 2020 Calendar:

-12/1 – 12/10 : Festival of Lights home decorations: Facebook.com/VillagesAtFortIrwin

-12/3: Newcomer Spouses Orientation: Bldg. 21 (9a.m. – 1p.m.) Register at 380-2438

-12/3: Stress Management and Self Care: Bldg. 109 (1-2p.m. – ACS)

-12/4: Amnesty Day- Drop off ammunition: Army Field Parking Lot (8:30a.m. – 2p.m.) 380-4092

-12/4: Drive-in Comedy. Army Field (5:30p.m.)

-12/4: Dog Park Grand Re-opening: Dog Park (9a.m.)

-12/5: Turkey Trot: Blue Track (9a.m.)

-12/5: Holiday Market and Tree Lighting: Town Center (5-6p.m.)

-12/7: Love Your Relationship Marriage Workshop: Bldg. 109 (1-3p.m. – ACS)

-12/9: Christmas Craft Market: Sandy Basin Community Center Courtyard (10a.m. By Appointment Only) Facebook.com/VillagesAtFortIrwin

-12/11: Lighting Menorah for Hanukkah Observance: Center Chapel (4-9p.m.)

-12/15: Christmas Special Meal: DFAC #2 (11a.m. -2p.m.)

-12/17: Christmas Special Meal: DFAC #1 bldg. 254 (11a.m. -2p.m.)

-12/18: Stress and Anger Management: Bldg. 109 (1-2p.m. – ACS)

-12/21: Stress and Emotion Management: Bldg. 109 (1-2p.m. – ACS)

-12/24: Commissary Reduced Hours (9a.m. – 4p.m.)

-12/24: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service: Center Chapel (6p.m.)

-12/24: Christmas Eve Mass: Center Chapel (8p.m.)

-12/25: Commissary Closed on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day

*For more information, you can visit the NTC website at home.army.mil/irwin or contact the Public Affairs Office at 760-380-4511; the MWR at 760-380-5111 (Facebook.com/FortIrwinFMWR) or the respective organization that is hosting the event*