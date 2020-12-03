ArmyLocalNews Weed Army Community Hospital’s Soldier of the Year December 3, 2020 0 13 Share Facebook Linkedin Email Spc. Arielle Castro, a preventive medicine specialist with Weed Army Community Hospital, simulates calling a nine-line medevac on Oct. 27 during WACH’s Soldier of the Year competition at Fort Irwin, Calif. Castro earned the title of Soldier of the Year after competing in events including an obstacle course, day and night land navigation and Army Warrior Task lanes. Advertisement Spc. Arielle Castro, a preventive medicine specialist with Weed Army Community Hospital, listens to a question during a soldier skill board on Oct. 28 during WACH’s Soldier of the Year competition at Fort Irwin, Calif. Soldiers participated in the soldier skill board on the final day of the competition. Spc. Arielle Castro, a preventive medicine specialist with Weed Army Community Hospital, holds the Army commendation medal she earned for being name Weed ACH’s Soldier of the Year on Oct. 30 at Fort Irwin, Calif. Advertisement