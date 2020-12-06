Worship Night in time of need

Advertisement

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — During a moment in time when some say they feel stressed and alone, the Protestant Women of the Chapel (PWOC) hosted a Women’s Worship Night on Nov. 17 at the Center Chapel.

Four members of PWOC and one Chaplain lead the group in song and devotions. Chaplain Matthew Woodside played guitar and his wife Amy was on the keyboard, accompanying singers Cressida Dranker and Stefanie Cole.

During the devotional period, Chelsea Kennedy, a resident of Fort Irwin, spoke on how to rely on God to overcome fear of man and doubt.

“Fear of judgement and vulnerability would cause me to put up barriers with other women,” Kennedy said. “To not let them know who I really was because they all seemed to have it together. From the outside looking in, they looked like the perfect mom, the perfect wife, as if they never struggled with anything.”

Lauren Banks, a PWOC leader, announced her In-reach, Out-reach program encouraging everyone to be extra-intentional to bring people into PWOC and the church.

Rachel Branscam, a prayer coordinator for women, announced that she is willing to teach the importance of prayer to anyone desiring to start their own prayer meeting.

Worship night concluded with music along with an alter call as women came up to express their needs for a more detailed one-on-one prayer.