Fort Irwin families improve their smile

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — More than 200 U.S. Army families took advantage of a unique dental opportunity provided by United Concordia Dental at Fort Irwin on Nov. 15-19. A mobile dental unit tour bus, specifically outfitted with x-ray capabilities and three operatory stations, provided routine dental care to enhance Fort Irwin’s dental capabilities.

According to Courtney Dickinson, Senior Business Systems Analyst, United Concordia Dental recognized last spring that Fort Irwin had lost their network dentist, “So we offered to send a mobile unit out to fill that gap, we’re bringing the care directly to you,” she said.

A total of 16 United Concordia Dental staff members provided dental cleanings, exams and routine care for the Fort Irwin community and will return in December for follow-up care and regular scheduled appointments, however, “We are completely booked for that event as well,” said Dickinson.

The United Concordia Dental mobile unit began touring the country in 2017, serving at Fort Greely in Alaska and National Guard Installations in Laramie and Guernsey, Wyoming. In the last 12 months, the mobile dental unit has served approximately 600 service members.

“It’s nice and rewarding to be able to do something for our military families. We’re here to serve our military,” said Dickinson.