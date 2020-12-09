Advertisement

The Gifts from the Heart Angel Tree Program is a great way to give back to the community and to those families who may be in need this holiday season.

Pick a star from the tree located at the Exchange, and purchase a gift listed. After purchasing, wrap the gift at home or bring to the gift wrapping table at the Exchange. Attach the tag to the wrapped gift and place in the box next to the tree.

The box is at the Exchange through Dec. 22, and the families will be contacted to pick up the gifts before Christmas Day.