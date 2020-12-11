MEDDAC Minute

Advertisement

Tricare covers the flu vaccine at no cost as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The vaccine is free but you may have a cost for an office visit when visiting a provider. Always call ahead to make sure the flu vaccine is available.

Three options for getting the flu vaccine

Military hospital or clinic: Active duty service members have priority. Call ahead to make sure it’s available.

Participating network pharmacy: Not all pharmacies participate in giving vaccines. Call ahead to confirm. Be sure to get your vaccine form the pharmacist, not from a health provider in a pharmacy clinic, to avoid possible out-of-pocket costs.

Tricare-Authorized Provider: Follow your plan’s rules for getting care, which may include getting a referral. The vaccine is free, but you may have a cost for the office visit.

Visit TRICARE.mil/flu for more information

If you suspect that you have been exposed to someone known to have COVID-19 or have recently traveled within a high risk are call 760-383-5304 to speak with a healthcare professional for further guidance.