Job Fair targets military spouses with opportunities

FORT IRWIN, Calif. — Nearly two dozen spouses turned out for the Army Community Services job fair on Nov. 18 at Fort Irwin, and even more tuned into the live stream on facebook.com/FtIrwin to learn about opportunities.

More than 14 employers from across southern California were on hand, offering jobs and information for the job seekers that showed up for the event. Potential employers included those from the Department of Defense, education, medical, defense contracts and more. Businesses on post were offering jobs on the spot, so many attendees brought resumes with them and were able to have on-site interviews.

Anyone who needs assistance or has any questions, can call the Fort Irwin ACS office at 760-380-8422.