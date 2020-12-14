WACH wins Best Medic 2020 honors

Advertisement

Regional Health Command Central is proud to announce their 2020 Best Medic Winners!

The winning team with a score of 2,254 is Staff Sgt. David McAfee and Cpt. Nikolas Roumell from Weed Army Community Hospital at Fort Irwin, Calif.

First runner up, with a score of 2,227, is Maj. J. Bryan Ahlborn and 2nd Lt. Austin Pinkerton from Carl R. Darnell Army Medical Center, Fort Hood, Texas.

Alborn with an individual score of 934 and McAffee with 920 will join forces and represent our region at the CSM Jack L. Clark Jr. U.S. Army Best Medic Competition in January at Fort Gordon, Ga.

Every competitor this week can go home proud knowing they have the mental and physical capabilities to compete at this level. They epitomize Army readiness and exemplify what it means to be a medical professional and a leader.