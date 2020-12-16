NTC/Fort Irwin solder found dead

Advertisement

It’s with profound sadness that we must announce the death of one of our Soldiers.

SFC Rebecca Padgett was found deceased at her residence on Dec. 1, 2020, by the Fort Irwin Military Police. Padgett was from Alamogordo, N.M., and was assigned to Operations Group in May 2018 where she served as a Human Resources Specialist (42A) and Observer Coach/Trainer on the Panther Team. She was highly respected among her teammates and will be sorely missed in our community.

Padgett’s is under investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect, her civilian spouse, is in custody.

Please keep her family, friends and fellow Soldiers in your thoughts and prayers as we mourn this tragic loss.